Both companies will collaborate to improve NurExone's drug development stages, from R&D to Quality Assurance

Calgary, Alberta and Oxford, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (FSE: J90) (the "Company" or "NurExone"), a biopharmaceutical company developing biologically-guided exosome therapy for patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries, is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, NurExone Biologic Ltd., signed a non-binding Letter of Intent for a collaboration (the "Collaboration") with Nanometrix Ltd. ("Nanometrix"), a U.K.-based nanoparticle analysis company providing services to profile molecules of exosomes and their cargo.

Under the Collaboration, NurExone's exosomes and cargo samples will be processed and analyzed by Nanometrix, which will use its proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to extract and analyze morphological and population data to achieve detailed molecular profiling of the exosomes and quantify the siRNA cargo copy number per extracellular vesicle (EV), information which was far out of reach. The Collaboration will be carried out free of charge by the parties and will end when the analysis results are presented and sent back by Nanometrix to NurExone. Should NurExone be satisfied with the Collaboration, NurExone may agree to enter into a commercial agreement to purchase further services from Nanometrix.

"Detailed molecular profiling of our exosomes and their siRNA cargo will facilitate a quality assurance program for repeatable, mass-production of ExoTherapies towards commercialization," said Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone. "Nanometrix has the expertise and resources to perform this analysis in a highly professional manner and we look forward to working with them."

"The signing of this letter of intent is a first step towards a great milestone for Nanometrix," said Alexandre Kitching, CEO and Cofounder of Nanometrix. "We are thrilled to start this collaboration with NurExone as we believe in the future of exosomes as an advanced platform for drug delivery. We look forward to deploying our technology and assisting NurExone in gaining in-depth information about their siRNA-loaded exosomes and subsequently, improving the different stages of their drug development process."

Exosomes are best defined as EVs that have emerged as promising guided nanocarriers for drug delivery and targeted therapy, and as alternatives to stem cell therapy. EVs are endosome-derived small membrane vesicles, approximately 30 to 150 nanometres in diameter, and are released into extracellular fluids by cells in all living systems. They are well-suited for small functional molecule delivery, and increasing evidence indicates that they have a pivotal role in cell-to-cell communication.

NurExone's ExoTherapy uses proprietary exosomes as biologically-guided nanocarriers to deliver specialized therapeutic compounds to targeted areas. The delivered molecules promote an environment that induces a healing process at the target location. For its first clinical indication of providing recovery of function to traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI) patients, NurExone used modified siRNA sequences as the delivered therapeutic molecules.

ExoTherapy is being developed as a revolutionary "off-the-shelf" intranasal product to treat traumatic spinal cord and brain injuries as well as other Central Nervous System indications. In preclinical studies of rats with a fully transected spinal cords, intranasal administration of ExoPTEN led to significant motor improvement, sensory recovery, and faster urinary reflex restoration.

About Nanometrix

Nanometrix is a nanoparticle analysis start-up based in Oxford, UK that has developed unique end-to-end services to routinely create molecular profiles of nanoparticles from samples. Each profile delivers information currently out of reach such as the morphology, population dynamics and cargo copy number per nanoparticle. Nanometrix's software and services are currently deployed across labs and teams globally working on the development of novel therapeutics and diagnostics.

For additional information, please visit www.nanometrix.bio or contact us at info@nanometrix.bio.

About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSXV listed pharmaceutical company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided ExoTherapy to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who suffered traumatic spinal cord injuries. ExoTherapy was conceptually demonstrated in animal studies at the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology. NurExone is translating the treatment to humans, and the company holds an exclusive worldwide license from the Technion for the development and commercialization of the technology.

For additional information, please visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's future plans, the Letter of Intent, the development activities to be carried out pursuant to the Collaboration, the potential entering into of a commercial agreement between the parties and future potential manufacturing and marketing activities. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's early stage of development, lack of revenues to date, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change, dependence on key personnel, protection of the Company's intellectual property and dependence on the Company's strategic partners. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

