Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed ABEY on October 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ABEY/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

ABEY Listing Banner



As a multi-layered programmable blockchain, ABEYCHAIN enables faster transaction speeds with lower gas fees, while providing high levels of scalability and consistency without significant reduction to decentralization. Its native coin ABEY has been listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on October 10, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing ABEYCHAIN 3.0

Processing up to 3,000 TPS while featuring ultra-low gas fees, ABEYCHAIN 3.0 is a multi-layered programmable blockchain with a DPoS consensus specializing in building decentralized applications, business use cases, and achieving cross-chain interoperability. It is based on parallel transaction execution and the ABEY Virtual Machine (AVM).

ABEYCHAIN 3.0 follows a design paradigm where DPoS and PoW are combined together to attain high levels of scalability and consistency without significant reduction to decentralization. And its multi-layered framework adapts one slow chain and several fast chains which further extends scalability.

Another major feature of ABEYCHAIN is AVM. As a high-performance virtual machine based on WebAssembly, AVM can run code at a speed close to the native computer hardware speed, while also providing a more flexible contract interface.

With all these features, ABEYCHAIN 3.0 can be utilized across a variety of scenarios. For instance, through the ABEY Network, users can pay the digital asset in exchange for services or goods. Stable coin could be deployed in ABEYCHAIN as medium of exchange to avoid price fluctuations. Business Contracts such as loans can also be designed as a smart contract and deployed in ABEY network. The rest operation would be executed automatically once the terms of the contract are met.

About ABEY Coin

ABEY is the native coin of the ABEYCHAIN 3.0. With the ability to achieve simultaneously a high degree of both decentralization, security, and efficiency, which is commonly known as the "Impossible Triangle" in the public chain space, ABEYCHAIN 3.0 is quickly becoming the go-to smart contract platform for Metaverse, GameFi & DeFi dApp developers around the globe, to build all kinds of dApps and platforms where ABEY coin can be fully utilized.

The ABEY coin has been listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on October 10, 2022, investors who are interested in the ABEYCHAIN 3.0 investment can easily buy and sell ABEY coin on LBank Exchange right now.

