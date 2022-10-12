Health Care Administrators Association Announces Executive Forum 2023 Sessions and Speakers

In-person event to provide high-level discussion and educational sessions for executive leadership at third party administrators (TPAs), brokers, and benefit administrators

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / The Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA), a leader in education, networking, resources and advocacy for the self-funding industry, today announced the keynote and general session speaker lineup for its Executive Forum 2023, to be held in-person on Feb. 20-22, 2023 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. The event will bring together self-funding industry executives including third-party administrators, brokers, and benefit administrators as they address the "Power of the Past - Force of the Future."

"HCAA has always been firmly committed to delivering the highest quality content, speakers and conference experience to our members and attendees for each of our events," said HCAA Chief Executive Officer Carol Berry, CSFS. "Following the mid-term elections and coming out of the post-pandemic era, the timing could not be better to focus on the most important issues facing TPAs and our industry."

To kick-off Executive Forum 2023, day one will provide networking opportunities, a reception for first time attendees, as well as a welcome reception for all Executive Forum attendees. Day two will begin with the keynote, "The Future of American Health Care," from Dr. Robert Pearl, Stanford University professor, Forbes contributor, bestselling author and former CEO of The Permanente Medical Group. His session will dissect apart each of the contributing factors toward the current climate of American health care and the opportunities that exist for TPAs. It will also explore the likely policy paths ahead for the nation following the results of the 2022 elections.

In addition to many networking sessions and receptions, Ernie Clevenger, HCAA President, president and CTO of CareHere, LLC and publisher of MyHealthGuide, will emcee the event, introducing an educational lineup of industry expert speakers covering the following general topics:

Will a Market that is Increasingly Value-focused Encourage TPAs to More Closely Partner with Primary Care? - Jerry Beinhauer, MD, co-founder, Apaly Health Inc.; Jordan Taradash, CEO, PeopleOne Health; Steve Kelly, co-founder and chairman of Imagine360. Panel moderated by Brian Klepper, PhD., principal, Work Site Health Advisors.

- Jerry Beinhauer, MD, co-founder, Apaly Health Inc.; Jordan Taradash, CEO, PeopleOne Health; Steve Kelly, co-founder and chairman of Imagine360. Panel moderated by Brian Klepper, PhD., principal, Work Site Health Advisors. Watch out for the Sharks in the Water, They Smell Blood: Avoiding Risky Fiduciary Breaches that could Become Very Costly for you and your Clients - Jamie Greenleaf, managing director/founder, TILT; Julie Selesnick, senior council, Berger Montague; Ryan Woody, shareholder, Matthiesen, Wickert & Lehrer. Panel moderated by Mark Galvin, founder/president and CEO, TALON.

- Jamie Greenleaf, managing director/founder, TILT; Julie Selesnick, senior council, Berger Montague; Ryan Woody, shareholder, Matthiesen, Wickert & Lehrer. Panel moderated by Mark Galvin, founder/president and CEO, TALON. The Potential for Health Care Price Transparency to Reform Health Care - Larry Van Horn, Ph.D, executive director for Health Affairs, director, Center for Health Care Market Innovation Research, Vanderbilt University

Larry Van Horn, Ph.D, executive director for Health Affairs, director, Center for Health Care Market Innovation Research, Vanderbilt University Medical Liberty and Individual Autonomy in Health Care - Jay Kempton, president and CEO, The Kempton Group; Dr. G. Keith Smith, co-founder of The Surgery Center of Oklahoma and Robert Graboyes, PhD.

- Jay Kempton, president and CEO, The Kempton Group; Dr. G. Keith Smith, co-founder of The Surgery Center of Oklahoma and Robert Graboyes, PhD. Differentiating through Innovation, the Paradigm Shift in Employee Health Care: Employer Demand for High Performance and Predictability - Jeffrey Hogan, president, Upside Health Advisors

- Jeffrey Hogan, president, Upside Health Advisors Out of the Wilderness - What's the Path Ahead? - Sal Nuzzo, vice president of policy, The James Madison Institute

- Sal Nuzzo, vice president of policy, The James Madison Institute Hidden Costs and Root Causes of the Mental Health Crisis - Kirti Mutatkar, CEO, UnitedAg and Dr. Rosemary Ku, chief medical officer, UnitedAg

Kirti Mutatkar, CEO, UnitedAg and Dr. Rosemary Ku, chief medical officer, UnitedAg Tribal Marketing - Why Building a Community from the Ground Up is Important - Jono Bacon, author, podcaster and consultant on community strategy

All HCAA members, as well as non-member TPAs, are invited to attend the Executive Forum 2023. For more information on registration, or to view the full schedule of session descriptions and speaker bios, visit the HCAA website.

About HCAA

The HCAA is the premier nonprofit trade association elevating third-party administrators (TPAs) and other stakeholders from across the self-funding industry. Throughout its more than 40-year history, the association has remained committed to improving the quality, sustainability, and value of this essential sector on behalf of its members, while forging a path for tomorrow's health care benefit administrators.

Visit www.hcaa.org or connect with us at @HCAAinfo, HCAA LinkedIn or HCAA YouTube for more information.

