Stavvy and Guaranteed Rate Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring eClosings to the Masses

Partnership Provides Best-in-Class eClose Experience for Customers, Connecting Trusted Title, Settlement, and Real Estate Professionals to Digital Transactions

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Stavvy , the fintech company reshaping digital and remote collaboration for lending and real estate companies, today announced a partnership with Guaranteed Rate , a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Together, Stavvy and Guaranteed Rate will drive digitization and enable relationships across the mortgage ecosystem, from title and settlement agents to real estate professionals.

While the pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital closing options, a large portion of the industry still operates on paper. Guaranteed Rate realizes how important closing agents are in accelerating digital adoption, particularly during a purchase market, and added a partner that empowers all stakeholders through easy technology, training, and onboarding. Together, Stavvy and Guaranteed Rate are poised to accelerate the number of electronic closings and drive digital transformation in the industry-while simultaneously allowing all stakeholders to connect, sign, and notarize documents

"Guaranteed Rate recognizes that title and settlement agents and law firms provide critical services to consumers and customers in mortgage and real estate transactions. Our partnership empowers these talented and dedicated professionals to adopt digital tools while maintaining the quality service and jurisdictional expertise necessary for the ideal consumer experience," said Kosta Ligris, Founder and CEO of Stavvy.

As one of the nation's most respected mortgage lenders, Guaranteed Rate is a leader in digital financial services capitalizing on the industry shift to go digital while offering unparalleled customer experience in person and online. Understanding the importance of relationships, particularly at the local level and in the purchase market, Guaranteed Rate partnered with Stavvy to provide tools and training that drive digitization and enable relationships and ownership over the customer experience.

"At Guaranteed Rate, we aim to be on the forefront of digital mortgage lending to provide a top-notch, end-to-end experience for all," said Paul Anastos, Chief Innovation Officer, Guaranteed Rate. "We are committed to provide our customers a best-in-class experience, no matter the market environment. This partnership with Stavvy will help increase adoption across the industry through onboarding, training, and a great user experience."

With more than 40 states enacting permanent Remote Online Notarization (RON) laws, continuing to improve and provide secure access to RON capabilities within Stavvy will serve to increase satisfaction and improve customer turnaround time. With Stavvy, Guaranteed Rate Companies will continue to improve their experience throughout the closing process, from eSign hybrid closings to full eClosings with RON.

The Stavvy digital mortgage platform, built by industry experts, is designed to simplify and maximize mortgage lending, real estate, and legal workflows. With Stavvy, servicers, originators, title and settlement agents, and real estate lawyers can improve operational efficiency, collaborate in real-time, and provide an exceptional customer experience.

This partnership follows continued momentum and growth for the Boston-based fintech company, including the launch of the Morningside Fellowship Program and the appointment of former Fannie Mae associate general counsel Brooke Adams as general counsel and chief compliance officer. Additionally, Stavvy was named one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes and platform acceleration to launch new tools and features that further the company's mission of transforming workflows across lending and real estate.

To learn more about Stavvy or to get a demo, visit stavvy.com .

About Stavvy

Stavvy is a Boston-based, venture-backed financial technology company building solutions to manage security risk, eliminate fragmentation, and increase speed, efficiency, and transparency in real estate and mortgage lending. The company's mission is to transform fragmented workflows into trusted and seamless experiences where technology does the work so people can focus on what matters most. Its platform offers eClosing functionality including eSign, digital notarization, and video conferencing designed for real estate and mortgage professionals. To learn more, visit stavvy.com .

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have more than 8,000 employees in over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped more than 1 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, with a total loan volume of more than $116 billion in 2021 alone. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose? technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2021 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for six consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Anna Stevenson

York IE

anna@york.ie

SOURCE: Stavvy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/720056/Stavvy-and-Guaranteed-Rate-Announce-Strategic-Partnership-to-Bring-eClosings-to-the-Masses