IOTech, the edge software company, today announced it is partnering with King Steel Machinery Co., LTD to provide Industry 4.0 capabilities and connectivity to smart manufacturing equipment. King Steel selected IOTech's industrial edge software platform to deliver real-time data acquisition, data storage, data visualization and analytics for its award-winning NexCell Injection Moulding Machines.

IOTech plug-and-play edge platform software allows users to create industrial applications that leverage the latest advances in AI, analytics and inferencing technologies. The edge platform enables easy data acquisition from an extensive range of industrial OT devices/sensors to efficiently act on the data. Transformed data or processing results can then either be sent to any SCADA or IT/Cloud endpoints for further processing/storage. Alternatively, commands can be sent back to the connected OT devices.

"We're pleased that King Steel selected IOTech's edge software to enable its Industrial 4.0 capable smart manufacturing offerings," said Keith Steele, CEO of IOTech. "We make it easy for our partners and customers to connect their equipment and manage their data regardless of the communication standards used. It provides them the ability to create future-proof solutions that can be easily evolved as needed."

IOTech's advanced OT connectivity solutions provide simplified integration with a broad range of industrial devices and enable the acquisition of real-time machine data at very low latencies. Initially, King Steel requires integration with Modbus and Siemens S7 endpoints supported by the King Steel equipment. Normalized multi-device access is provided in form an Industry 4.0 data layer based on the OPC UA standard with support for both client/server and publish/subscribe communication models.

"It's our pleasure to partner with IOTech to provide Industry 4.0 capabilities to our customers," said Jim Chen, General Manager of King Steel. "Through IOTech's edge computing solution, we are able to create an optimum product and service that brings significant value to our customers."

King Steel will demonstrate its new NexCell Injection Moulding technology powered by IOTech edge software at the K The World's No.1 Trade Fair for Plastics and Rubber. The event takes place in Düsseldorf, Germany, October 19-26. The King Steel booth and demo will be located at Hall 13 B93.

About IOTech

IOTech develops market leading open edge computing and management software products for the edge infrastructure market. Our software products are embedded into the edge solution offerings of major OEMs, ISVs and Systems Integrators. We are their solution of choice because we provide the capability to accelerate the development, deployment, and management at scale of edge applications within their customer base. Our growing list of channel partners includes Schneider Electric, Accenture, Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Power, Intel, and more. We have established a strong reputation within the industrial edge ecosystem thanks to our early involvement and material contributions to EdgeX Foundry, the most widely used open-source edge software platform (10 million+ downloads).

About King Steel

Established in 1978, King Steel works on innovation progress of foam elastomer equipment, releasing the world's first SCF IMM NexCell" to inject new energy into the global circular economy and sustainable management. Further information at www.kingsteel.com.

