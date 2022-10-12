Ecora Resources PLC Announces Commencement of OTCQX trading

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora" or the "Company"), a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to enabling a sustainable future, announces that its shares have today commenced trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. under the ticker symbol "ECRAF".

OTC Markets Group operates markets on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade with the OTCQX Best Market as the highest tier. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. Ecora's shares will continue to trade on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the ticker symbol "ECOR".

Investors can find Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ECRAF/overview

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations Website: www.ecora-resources.com Camarco

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent +44 (0) 20 3757 4997

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating a sustainable future.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy. We will achieve this through building a diversified portfolio of scale over high quality assets that drives low volatility earnings growth and shareholder returns.

The mining sector has an essential role to play in the energy transition, with commodities such as copper, nickel and cobalt - key materials for manufacturing batteries and electric vehicles. Copper also plays a critical role in our electricity grids . All these commodities are mined and there are not enough mines in operation today to supply the volume required to achieve the energy transition.

Our strategy is to acquire royalties and streams over low-cost operations and projects with strong management teams, in well-established mining jurisdictions. Our portfolio has been reweighted to provide material exposure to this commodity basket and we have successfully transitioned from a coal orientated royalty business in 2014 to one that by 2026 will be coal free and comprised of over 90% exposure to commodities that support a sustainable future. The fundamental demand outlook for these commodities over the next decade is very strong, which should significantly increase the value of our royalty portfolio.

Ecora's shares are listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ECOR) and trade on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:ECRAF).



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/720067/Ecora-Resources-PLC-Announces-Commencement-of-OTCQX-trading