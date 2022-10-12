Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that George Downing Estate Drilling Ltd. has mobilized a drill rig onto the Thundercloud gold property and the Dynasty's technical team has also arrived at Thundercloud for final preparations to drill. Drilling will start as soon as the drill pad is completed and all necessary equipment is in place.

The first phase of drilling at the Pelham Zone should expand the currently estimated 182,000 oz gold resource as defined in a NI43-101 report based on mineralization occurring in altered volcanics, clastic sediments and locally gabbro. Approximately 9 holes totaling about 3000 meters have been designed for possible drilling. Initially, approximately 1000 meters is expected to be completed prior to the end of October 2022 with follow up drilling planned for later in the year.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold deposit which contains 182,000 oz gold. The 43-101 Mineral Resource report and related press release with details on the resource are available on the Company's website and were filed on www.sedar.com. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. In addition, Dynasty owns a 70% interest in the Hatu Qi2 gold mine in the Tien Shan Gold belt, Xinjiang, China, with which it is in legal dispute with Xinjiang Non-Ferrous Industrial Metals Group and its subsidiary Western Region Gold Co. Ltd. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

