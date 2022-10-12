KBRA releases recaps of Informa Connect's SuperReturn conferences for Private Equity, Energy and Private Credit held on September 12-14 in New York and the Global Secondaries Summit held on September 27 in London.

The overall tone of all four conferences was balanced between enthusiasm for the growth of segments in the economy, such as clean energy, the resurgence and the return of conventional energy, the potential slowdown in fundraising (partly due to the "denominator effect"), the decline in private equity deal flow, and the strong macroeconomic headwinds. There was also discussion in both the SuperReturn Conference and Global Secondaries Summit about the growth in limited partner (LP)- and general partner (GP)-led secondaries, in particular single-asset continuation funds.

Following are the links for both reports:

1. SuperReturn North America's U.S. Energy and Private Credit Conference Recaps

2. Global Secondaries Summit Conference Recap

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005740/en/

Contacts:

Gilbert Ong, CFA, Senior Director

+1 (646) 731-3315

gilbert.ong@kbra.com



David Dicker, CFA, Senior Director

+1 (646) 731-2449

david.dicker@kbra.com



Stephan Richtering, Director

+44 20 8148 1065

stephan.richtering@kbra.com



Thomas Speller, CFA, Senior Director, Head of European Funds

+44 20 8148 1025

thomas.speller@kbra.com



Business Development



Mauricio Noé, Senior Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com



Constantine Schidlovsky, Senior Director

+1 (646) 731-1338

constantine.schidlovsky@kbra.com