Irrimax Corporation Continues Strategic Expansion in Targeted International Markets

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The globally distributed antimicrobial irrigation device, Irrisept, anticipates substantial growth in its North American markets after signing distribution agreements with additional partners in Mexico and Canada. Furthermore, Irrimax has established an inaugural agreement in New Zealand. Irrimax continues to see significant growth across all its current markets. In the U.S. alone, Irrisept is already trusted by more than 3,000 hospitals as their preferred antimicrobial irrigation product.

Surgi-One Medical Technologies is Irrimax's newest Canadian distribution partner. Surgi-One aligns with the company's mission to reduce infections and healthcare costs while improving patient outcomes. Surgi-One President, Bill MacDonald, believes, "By providing our clients access to new products like Irrisept that help reduce the possibility of infection, we help them focus on other vital areas of care."

In Mexico, Sanabria Corporativo Medico S.A., serves the medical community by supplying operating rooms and emergency services with patient monitoring and other important medical devices. The new agreement with Irrimax demonstrates their continued effort to provide the highest quality equipment and service to its customers. "Adding the Irrisept product to our portfolio, clinicians now have another tool to help them fight infection and experience better outcomes for their patients," expresses Dr. Salvador Sanabria, Director General of Sanabria.

DBM Medical Group signs Irrimax's first New Zealand distributor agreement. DMB currently supplies medical products to every hospital in New Zealand. Director Courtney MacKay shares, "We believe Irrisept can become Standard of Care in New Zealand, replacing the most common current irrigation and debridement treatments. We are eager to introduce Irrisept to New Zealand."

"Our New Zealand partner aligns perfectly with our belief that Irrisept will become Standard of Care," says Chief Operating Officer Michael Gil. "International expansion is a strategic priority for us, and we remain focused and committed to our goal of reducing infections and healthcare costs by improving patient outcomes across the globe. We couldn't be more excited to welcome our new partners."

The new distribution agreements, along with regulatory clearance already in place in Brazil, Chile, Panama, and Saudi Arabia, validate Irrimax's ability and belief that Irrisept is a global product.

