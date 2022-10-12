Data Bridge Market Research: Massage Chair Market Will Receive Overwhelming Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.10% by the year 2029, Size, Share, Industry Trends, and Global Value Forecast

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled "Massage Chair Market" (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that highlighting opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. This Massage Chair market research report takes into account major parameters namely market analysis, market definition, and market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis, and research methodology. The report gives idea about various inhibitors as well as motivators of the product market in both quantitative and qualitative manner so that users get precise information. The market drivers and restraints have been explained appropriately using Porter's Five Forces analysis. Thus, the Massage Chair market report works as a crucial tool to have risen in business activities, qualitative work done and enhanced profits.







Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global massage chair market will project a CAGR of 9.10% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. Growth and expansion of fast moving consumable goods industry especially in the developing economies, rising awareness about the benefits of maintaining good physical health and meditation, growing popularity of various brands, rising level of stress on daily basis and increasing personal disposable income are the major factors attributable to the growth of massage chair market.

Market Summary:-

Massage chair is an upholstered armchair that is used for massage therapies for massaging head, neck, shoulders, hands, arms and back. Massage chairs are installed with recliners that provide rest to the user. Massage chairs are based on vibrating mechanism that are used to relax the tension in the muscles. New and advanced massage chairs are installed with additional features such as adjustable foot and armrests, remote control, massage pillow pad, music systems and much more. Massage chairs provide a wide range of benefits such as alleviating acid reflux, enhancing metabolism, and providing relaxation.

Surging participation of women at workplaces all around the globe and rising number of product innovations are the major factors fostering growth of the massage chair market. Rising popularity of massage chairs in the developing economies and surging awareness about the benefits of massage chairs such as reducing back pain, minimizing pressure on heart and lungs and improving blood circulation will further create lucrative growth opportunities for the massage chair market. Rising number of offline distribution channels, growing number of celebrity brand endorsements, growing health expenditure especially in the developing economies, rising prevalence of work-related stress and hectic consumer lifestyles, rising inclination towards different massage therapies that offer specific complementary services and increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms are other important factors bolstering the massage chair market growth rate.

However, intense pricing pressure over the manufacturers and high costs associated with massage chairs will pose a major challenge to the growth of massage chair market. Requirement of a large space to set up the massage chairs will further derail the massage chair market growth rate. Lack of strong distribution network and awareness in the backward areas will further restrict the scope of growth of the massage chair market.

Some of the major players covered in the massage chair market are

BODYFRIEND,

Cozzia USA .,

., Daito Denki Industry Co., Ltd.,

Family Inada Co., Ltd.,

FUJIIRYOKI,

Human Touch,

Infinity,

Kahuna Massage Chair.,

Luraco Health & Beauty,

LLC,

Ogawa World USA ,

, OSIM International Pte. Ltd.,

FFL Brands.,

Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Corporation Limited,

Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd.,

JSB Healthcare.,

VD Group,

Ashirwad Enterprises.,

U Fit Fitness Equipment.,

Arogya Health Care and Excel Fitness & Sports

Regional Outlook:

The countries covered in the massage chair market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

North America is dominating the massage chair market and will continue to owing to the increasing level of stress among the population along with rising health awareness among the people. Asia-Pacific will continue to undergo substantial gains during the forecast period and score the highest growth rate owing to the rising usages of the massage chair to reduce the stress level and body pain and improving personal disposable income.

Key Market Segmentation:

Based on nature , the massage chair market is segmented into conventional, and robotic.

the massage chair market is segmented into conventional, and robotic. On the basis of product type , the massage chair market is segmented into inversion massage chairs, zero gravity massage chairs, targeted massage products, and others.

the massage chair market is segmented into inversion massage chairs, zero gravity massage chairs, targeted massage products, and others. Based on distribution channel , the massage chair market is segmented into specialty stores, online, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and others.

the massage chair market is segmented into specialty stores, online, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and others. On the basis of end-use, the massage chair market is segmented into commercial, and residential.

