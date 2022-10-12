Presentation on Tuesday, October 25 at 12:30 PM PT

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX), a leading international provider of truck cranes, specialized industrial equipment, and construction equipment rental solutions, announced today that management will be participating at the 15th annual LD Micro Main Event at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, being held October 25-27, 2022.

Michael Coffey, Chief Executive Officer, will be giving a group presentation on Tuesday, October 25 at 12:30 PM PT and will also be available for 1/1 meetings with interested investors throughout that day. Investors are encouraged to contact LD Micro for details on how to register and attend the conference.

"15 years ago, we set out to create an event that could benefit our entire industry. It wasn't fast or easy, but we were honorable in our dealings, and worked our tails off to ensure a wonderful time for everyone involved. Today, our community could not be larger, stronger, and more united, as we go through these difficult and turbulent times together. The Main Event is about learning, connecting, and enjoying each other, and it is a hell of a lot more fun than sitting next to your computer," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th.

The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International is a leading provider of mobile truck cranes, industrial lifting solutions, aerial work platforms, construction equipment and rental solutions that serve general construction, crane companies, and heavy industry. The company engineers and manufactures its products in North America and Europe, distributing through independent dealers worldwide. Our brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, Oil & Steel, Valla, and Rabern Rentals.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

