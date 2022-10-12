Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) announces today that it is joining forces with Casa Lumbre, the founders behind Ojo de Tigre Mezcal and Abasolo Ancestral Corn Whisky, and renowned musician, actor, and designer Lenny Kravitz, to develop Nocheluna Sotol, an exciting offer in the newly emerging and highly promising Sotol spirits category.

Distinct from tequila and mezcal, this spirit from Chihuahuan Desert in Mexico has a pronounced yet uniquely versatile flavor profile. This one-of-the-kind liquid, born from the wild Sotol or Dasylirion plant, is harvested, cooked and fermented many years after being planted. The result is a smooth and sophisticated balance of wild herbs, dried stone fruit, caramel, honey, deep minerality and oak firewood a blend made possible by the distinctive desert soil, and the craftmanship of an expert team.

Nocheluna aims to become the ultra-premium reference of the category. It will be launched globally over the coming months, starting with the US market.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard: "Nocheluna brings with it new opportunities for innovation, creativity and exploration. Our Group has a strong history of partnerships with dynamic entrepreneurs who break convention and share our passion for craft and high-quality brands. We are extremely excited to introduce Sotol to new consumers who are looking for an authentic and deeply rooted spirit with a distinctive flavor profile

Lenny Kravitz: "As an artist, I respect the journey and am inspired by every intricate step of how this team crafts Nocheluna Sotol. I value how this spirit stays true to the traditional ways of making sotol, exemplifying a true understanding of this craft," says Kravitz. "I am honored to bring further awareness to this incredible spirit and region

Moises Guindi, Co-founder of Casa Lumbre: "I am excited to partner again with Pernod Ricard, who shares with us the same vision and passion for craft premium spirits. Pernod Ricard's vast experience and nurturing approach, will undoubtedly raise Nocheluna's profile within the Sotol category and super to ultra-premium traditional Mexican spirits

Nocheluna is the third collaboration between Pernod Ricard and Casa Lumbre after successful partnerships around Mexican spirits Abasolo Ancestral Corn Whisky and Ojo De Tigre mezcal.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €10,701 million in FY22. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "Good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation's Global Compact LEAD company.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

About Casa Lumbre

Born and based in Mexico, Casa Lumbre is a global spirits company that develops, produces, and incubates premium, award-winning spirits. Originally known for Mezcals, Liqueurs and Tequilas, Casa Lumbre continues to tap into its global values and perspective to expand beyond Mexican distillates.

