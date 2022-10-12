Maru Group Canada Inc.: Stagwell (STGW) Marketing Cloud Acquires Customer Experience & Insights Leader Maru Group to Scale Global Platform

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022, the challenger network built to transform marketing.



Maru Group, the leading software platform with unique implicit response capabilities for experience and insights generation, will join the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of proprietary SaaS and DaaS tools for in-house marketing teams.?? Maru's suite provides real-time access to insight and results, bringing into one ecosystem adaptive interpretation of behavioral, transactional, and attitudinal consumer data.



"Stagwell is pleased to add this sophisticated 'research as a service' partner," said Mark Penn, Chairman, and CEO, of Stagwell. "Maru will be a great addition to our Stagwell Marketing Cloud and round out our research offering from full-service analytical to do-it-yourself. Maru is research built for enterprise-scale but in simple, convenient, and affordable ways."?

"The Maru team is totally thrilled to be joining the Stagwell family; we felt that their disruptive challenger mentality is the best possible fit for us," said Ged Parton, Founder and CEO of Maru Group. "By joining SMC, we're scaling our services to some of the fastest-growing brands worldwide and translating our belief that understanding the intersection between behavior and emotion is critical to establishing the strongest possible consumer connection to drive better business results."??

Stephens Inc. served as an advisor to Maru Group.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Media Contact

Amber Cleary, Marketing Specialist

media@marugroup.net

About Maru Group

The experience & insights platform

Maruis a world leading CX and insights software and advisory services company. The company was founded to disrupt the data and insight delivery industry with a combination of software and advisory services delivering data in real time via a unique service model. Maru helps its clients make informed decisions in near real time by combining proprietorial software, deep industry experience, and access to the best minds in research. A flexible service model makes it possible for clients to choose to self-serve using the software platform directly to create, launch and analyze projects; or choose to utilize the software along with knowledgeable support from insights experts.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.