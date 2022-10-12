ATM.com, the First Company to Revolutionize the Market Research Industry and do it with Data Dignity, Announces the Launch of a Novel Surveys Platform

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / ATM.com, the innovator in the field of personal data monetization, has launched a novel paid surveys platform. The company's unique Data Vault allows paid surveys to be highly targeted to each user, yielding increased income for users and over 1200 partner brands. ATM.com's mission is to treat each user with Data Dignity, which is the concept that the user must be paid for the use of their data.

An example of paid surveys on ATM.com

The new surveys platform joins other app features such as brand matching, location rewards, linked card rewards, and cash back that represent a flow of new ways for users to earn extra money and seamlessly invest it - all in one place.

In line with its Data Dignity model, ATM treats each user's data as a property they own and can profit from directly. The company felt that all user data added to "the vault" should be provided directly by the user in a 100% transparent process that all parties benefit from - all while maintaining user anonymity.

When a user opts into the paid surveys feature, ATM develops an anonymized but rich data profile derived from unique insights in their Data Vault. Users engage directly with the Data Vault feature by answering daily in-app questions, resulting in a trove of over 22 million personal questions answered to date.

Market researchers often want to gain insight from specific demographics such as "Midwest resident who occasionally likes soda and loves to exercise." The more detailed the data profile, the more a market researcher is willing to pay to get feedback from the user. The company also noted that the more relevant the survey, the more fun it is to answer!

Other survey platforms require users to answer "pre-qualifying questions," which serve as a screening device to determine if a user is qualified to answer a specific survey. However, users do not always get paid for pre-survey participation. This can be a frustrating and time-intensive process, with users potentially answering many "pre-surveys" before getting approved and paid.

ATM's data profiles allow users to bypass the "pre-survey" model by matching surveys directly to a user's data profile. By maximizing the relevance of surveys, ATM delivers a more enjoyable user experience that results in a higher payout from the market researcher. ATM then delivers the vast majority of the payment back to the user. By presenting users with relevant surveys, it minimizes the demographic of users answering dishonestly just to qualify for a survey and earn a reward - providing market researchers with the cleanest data possible. This core model has allowed ATM to transition smoothly into the paid survey field and improve it.

As the company continues to develop and expand the product within the market research industry, additional direct deals will develop, which allow ATM to leverage their unique user insights into even higher payouts for their users and even more granular insights for the market researcher.

Stronger relationships with their partners have opened up proprietary data monetization opportunities that didn't exist in the market when the company first set out on its mission to deliver micro income streams to its users.

As ATM enters this high growth phase, many upcoming user monetization opportunities can be expected, including location-based and transaction-based rewards. A future in which users can constantly be earning and investing on the go with every purchase they make.

About ATM.com®:

ATM.com is the first app that allows users to convert their personal-data assets into cash and invest it directly into the stock market using a proprietary SEC-registered FinTech platform - and do it with Data Dignity. ATM user data is treated as property owned by the user, and ATM compensates them for their property. The Data Dignity model addresses a growing need in the US for new streams of income and the ability to invest it seamlessly. This results in a transparent and mutually beneficial form of data monetization. ATM has raised over $20 million from world-class funds and venture capital firms, including Franklin Templeton, Credit Ease, CoreVC, and Roth Capital. Led by founders Walter Cruttenden, creator of the micro-investing app Acorns; Mike Gleason, veteran entrepreneur and CEO; and Inderpreet Singh, an expert in high-performance computing

Investment advisory services are provided by Ant Money Advisors, LLC ("AMA"), an SEC-registered investment advisor. AMA's terms and policies can be found at www.antmoneyadvisors.com or through www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. AMA facilitates trading through DriveWealth, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA and SIPC. Check the background of this firm on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

