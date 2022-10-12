Three top-class tournaments are taking place

The race is on. Everygame Poker are giving away thousands of dollars in cash this week, with three awesome events on the go and more than $20,000 up for grabs. Here's what's waiting around the corner…

First up is October's epic FPP Race, an ongoing event running in four week-long periods throughout the month with $4,000 GTD waiting at the end of each seven-day session. The aim is simple. Race up the places, overtake the opposition as you go, and see if you're in pole position when the checkered flag is waved.

How do you do that? Simply play your favourite online poker tables to build up your Frequent Player Points. The current FPP Race runs until 14th October, with two more from 15th-21st and 22nd-28th. Put your foot to the pedal and see if you can get your name on the lucky leaderboard.

If the opportunity to win $4,000 isn't enough, how about $10,000 instead? The biggest tournament on the Everygame schedule returns this week the Sunday Myriad. Three alternating formats Deepstack, Big Bounty and Progressive Bounty keep things fresh for Everygame Poker players.

The bounty formats see the buy-in split between the prize pot and the bounty pool meaning you earn more for every opponent you eliminate. Let the hunt begin! For a seat at the Main Event, compete in daily Satellite qualifiers throughout the week or just buy-in for $115 $10. It all gets started at 2:15pm this Sunday, and every Sunday.

Last but not least, it's the revamped and rejuvenated Wipeout XL Series. This fun and quite frankly fabulous Texas Hold 'em tournament hosts a $1,250 prize pot from Monday to Sunday, with qualifying satellites taking place each day. Alternatively, you can buy-in to the Main Event for just $20 and take your seat daily at 8:05pm Eastern.

A tantalising trio of top tournaments with a load of cash to be won. What a week good luck!

