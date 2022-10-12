FPP Race and Sunday Myriad take place in October

It's an October extravaganza at Juicy Stakes Poker, with big-money prize pools up for grabs this week and all month long on the popular online poker platform.

First up, the race for $4,000 is well and truly on. Throughout this month and beyond, Juicy Stakes are running their weekly FPP Races, where you can pick up Frequent Player Points just by playing your favourite poker tables.

With a bunch of seven-day sessions in October and $4,000 waiting at the end of each one, there's opportunity galore to get your hands on a cool cash prize. Get playing, get on the leaderboard, overtake your opponents and push on for pole position.

The current FPP Race runs to 14th October, with two more in October: 15th-21st and 22nd-28th. Start your engines!

On top of that, the Sunday Myriad rolls on with a whopping weekly prize of $10,000. This Texas Hold'em tournament takes place every Sunday with three interchangeable formats the Deepstake, the Progressive Bounty and the Big Bounty.

The bounty formats see part of the buy-in go towards the prize pot and the rest to the bounty pool meaning you earn more for every opponent you eliminate. Let the hunt begin!

To take your place in the Main Event, compete in daily Satellite qualifiers throughout the week or simply buy-in for $115 $10 on the big day. It all gets under way at 2:15pm this Sunday, and every Sunday. Good luck!

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Poker, said: "Get a load of this. Two of our most popular promotions offer $14,000/week in cash prizes. This is every weekly the entire year!

"The Sunday Myriad is our weekly super showdown with a $10,000 prize… plus $4,000 up for grabs every week just for taking playing your favourite poker tables and stakes. Put your foot on the gas and accelerate to the prize!"

