Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - The International School of Hospitality (TISOH) has recently released its new training initiative, CLIMB®. The CLIMB® Hospitality Professional Development program from TISOH is a complete library of self-paced e-learning programs, designed by and for hospitality professionals, that is usable across all connected devices and suited to a professional's busy lifestyle.

Harnessing a range of learning artifacts, the targeted programming features interactive content leading to improved comprehension and learner engagement. CLIMB® users may choose to take the 60-min classes individually, or as a five-class Skill Series. Skills Series include: Guest Service, Communication, Essential Management, People Management, and Restaurant Management. Additionally, users may choose to take a 10-class Core Series to orient and increase the skill level of those in associate, supervisor, or manager levels.

Key program highlights of the CLIMB® e-learning system include: industry professional developers, 60-minute classes, the ability to learn from anywhere, the ability to start and pick-up as needed, low cost, CEU records as documentation of learning, a learning summary for each class, and 100% accessibility, whether on mobile, tablet, or computer.

The entire program is accredited by ACCET, the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training. TISOH is an accredited member of ACCET, a national institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U. S. Department of Education. TISOH is also listed in the American Council on Education's Accredited Institutions of Postsecondary Education (AIPE) and the Council on Higher Education Accreditation's (CHEA) website, which are widely used by government agencies, military services, corporations, and professional organizations for identifying credible education and training organizations relative to accepting CEU credits and establishing tuition reimbursement policies.

CLIMB® is needed due to the fact that soft skills are documented to be among the most difficult traits to teach. In the hospitality industry, the number one resource is skilled labor. As a service-based industry, hospitality is a people-based industry.

The International School of Hospitality (TISOH), an accredited educational institution that specializes in hospitality, offers soft skills training that directly speaks to the hospitality industry, and more importantly, directly to hospitality professionals, ensuring that the material has personal relevance, and is comprehensible, absorbable, and applicable.

CLIMB® provides instant, turnkey hospitality training. Subscription-based, CLIMB® provides both value and a range of options for learners. Users have full control over their learning experience, while managers maintain supervisorial control of their subscribed learners. CLIMB® has been shown to retain employees through its multi-level training, and offers a low cost to employers. It is the only program of its kind in the industry and TISOH is excited to implement this program.

The International School of Hospitality (TISOH) is a unique school developed to provide quality, practical, short-term continuing education and career training programs which enable participants to apply their learning toward personal fulfillment, professional advancement, and career development in the hospitality industry.

