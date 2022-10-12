At the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2022) and At the Macrophage-directed Therapies Summit 2022

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) (Paris:OSE)today announced that three posters have been accepted for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting which will be held in person and virtually in Boston, MA, November 8 12. The posters will feature the latest preclinical data on the Company's pioneering drug discovery BiCKI and Myeloid platforms and including BiCKI-IL-7 (bifunctional therapy targeting PD-1 and IL-7) and CLEC-1 (new myeloid immune checkpoint). The Company was also invited for an oral presentation at the Macrophage-directed Therapies Summit of its CLEC-1 program (Boston, October 2022).

POSTER PRESENTATION DETAILS AT THE SITC 2022

BiCKI-IL-7v program

- Title: IL7R TME expression correlates with immunotherapy response and is associated with T-cell stemness with decreased apoptosis"(poster #826)

Presentation date: November 11, 2022

- Title: Anti-PD-1/IL-7v bispecific antibody promotes TCF1+ stem like T cells expansion and long-lasting in vivo efficacy" (poster #1366)

Presentation date: November 11, 2022

CLEC-1 program*

- Title: Blockade of the myeloid CLEC-1 checkpoint enhances antitumor responses and tumor antigen cross-presentation"(abstract #484)

Presentation date: November 11, 2022

ORAL PRESENTATION AT THE MACROPHAGE-DIRECTED THERAPIES SUMMIT 2022

- Title: The C-type Lectin CLEC-1 is a Sensor of Cell Death Limiting Myeloid Cell Functions and Anti-Tumor Immunity"

Presentation date: October 4, 2022

*Collaborative program between OSE Immunotherapeutics and Dr Elise Chiffoleau's (https://cr2ti.univ-nantes.fr/research/team-1) research teams (Center for Research in Transplantation and Translational Immunology (CR2TI), UMR1064, INSERM, Nantes University at Nantes University Hospital).

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation.

The Company's current well-balanced first-in-class clinical pipeline includes:

Tedopi (T-cell specific immunotherapy, off-the-shelf, neoepitope-based): the Company's most advanced product; positive results from the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients in secondary resistance after checkpoint inhibitor failure. Other Phase 2 trials, sponsored by clinical oncology groups, of Tedopi in combination are ongoing in solid tumors.

(T-cell specific immunotherapy, off-the-shelf, neoepitope-based): the Company's most advanced product; positive results from the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients in secondary resistance after checkpoint inhibitor failure. Other Phase 2 trials, sponsored by clinical oncology groups, of Tedopi in combination are ongoing in solid tumors. OSE-279 (anti-PD1): advanced preclinical stage.

OSE-127/S95011 (humanized monoclonal antibody antagonist of IL-7 receptor) developed in partnership with Servier; ongoing Phase 2 in ulcerative colitis (sponsor OSE Immunotherapeutics) and ongoing Phase 2a in Sjögren's syndrome (sponsor Servier).

(humanized monoclonal antibody antagonist of IL-7 receptor) developed in partnership with Servier; ongoing Phase 2 in ulcerative colitis (sponsor OSE Immunotherapeutics) and ongoing Phase 2a in Sjögren's syndrome (sponsor Servier). VEL-101/FR104 (anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): developed in partnership with Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in transplantation; ongoing Phase 1/2 in renal transplant (sponsor Nantes University Hospital); Phase 1 ongoing in the US (sponsor Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.).

BI 765063 (anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody on CD47/SIRPa pathway): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in advanced solid tumors; positive Phase 1 dose escalation results of BI 765063 in monotherapy and in combination, in particular with anti-PD-1 antibody ezabenlimab; BI sponsored international Phase 1b ongoing clinical trial in combination with ezabenlimab alone or with other drugs in patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

OSE Immunotherapeutics expects to generate further significant value from its two proprietary R&D platforms, which are central to its ambitious goal to deliver next-generation first-in-class immunotherapeutics:

BiCKI platform focused on immuno-oncology (IO) is a bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component of anti-PD1 combined with a new immunotherapy target to increase anti-tumor efficacy. The most advanced BiCKI candidate is targeting anti-PD1xIL-7.

focused on immuno-oncology (IO) is a bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component of anti-PD1 combined with a new immunotherapy target to increase anti-tumor efficacy. The most advanced BiCKI candidate is targeting anti-PD1xIL-7. Myeloid platform focused on optimizing the therapeutic potential of myeloid cells in IO and immuno-inflammation (I&I). OSE-230 (ChemR23 agonist mAb) is the most advanced candidate generated by the platform, with the potential to resolve chronic inflammation by driving affected tissues to tissue integrity.

Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company's website: www.ose-immuno.com

