ViewSonic Corp.: ViewSonic Unveils 34" Ultra-Wide Curved ELITE Gaming Monitors for Panoramic Gameplays

Mini-LED for Ultra-Realistic Colors and HDMI 2.1 Compatibility

BREA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announces two new ultra-wide 34-inch curved ELITE gaming monitors - the premium ELITE XG341C-2K equipped with Mini-LED technology, and the hyper-responsive ELITE XG340C-2K. With a maximized visual scope, both monitors offer truly immersive gameplays and fill every part of peripheral vision for more encompassing visual experiences.