Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 12

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

12 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 12 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 120,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 301.5001 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 305 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 295.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 12,386,562 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 233,704,861 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 12 October 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2653301.00 08:12:1400061510350TRLO0LSE
460300.50 08:17:5400061510619TRLO0LSE
110300.50 08:26:3000061511074TRLO0LSE
1445300.50 08:26:3000061511075TRLO0LSE
655300.50 08:26:3000061511076TRLO0LSE
1181300.50 08:26:3000061511077TRLO0LSE
2307300.00 08:26:4800061511113TRLO0LSE
1838297.50 08:37:4400061512206TRLO0LSE
2053296.50 08:39:0700061512255TRLO0LSE
431296.50 08:43:5400061512456TRLO0LSE
700296.00 08:50:4000061512734TRLO0LSE
700296.00 08:50:4000061512735TRLO0LSE
333296.00 08:50:4000061512736TRLO0LSE
321296.00 08:50:4000061512737TRLO0LSE
259296.00 08:50:4000061512738TRLO0LSE
1144296.00 08:50:4000061512739TRLO0LSE
339295.50 08:58:0000061512904TRLO0LSE
1770295.50 08:58:0000061512905TRLO0LSE
329296.00 09:14:4200061513590TRLO0LSE
700296.00 09:14:4200061513591TRLO0LSE
1015296.00 09:14:4200061513592TRLO0LSE
1967296.00 09:14:4200061513593TRLO0LSE
1147298.50 09:34:4900061514264TRLO0LSE
313298.50 09:34:4900061514265TRLO0LSE
83298.50 09:34:4900061514266TRLO0LSE
423298.50 09:34:4900061514267TRLO0LSE
1594298.50 09:34:4900061514268TRLO0LSE
158298.50 09:34:4900061514269TRLO0LSE
1889298.50 10:00:0500061515959TRLO0LSE
333301.50 10:05:5400061516248TRLO0LSE
2061301.50 10:07:4200061516284TRLO0LSE
63301.50 10:15:0000061516527TRLO0LSE
219301.50 10:15:0000061516528TRLO0LSE
934301.50 10:15:0000061516529TRLO0LSE
2073301.00 10:15:0000061516530TRLO0LSE
155300.50 10:17:4700061516680TRLO0LSE
15303.50 10:28:2400061517124TRLO0LSE
700303.50 10:41:5300061517669TRLO0LSE
700303.50 10:41:5300061517670TRLO0LSE
378303.50 10:41:5300061517671TRLO0LSE
2075303.50 10:41:5300061517672TRLO0LSE
2151302.50 10:41:5600061517678TRLO0LSE
1930302.00 10:41:5600061517679TRLO0LSE
1763301.50 11:11:5400061518567TRLO0LSE
2302.00 11:21:3600061518974TRLO0LSE
700302.00 11:21:3600061518975TRLO0LSE
40302.00 11:21:3600061518976TRLO0LSE
1344302.00 11:21:3600061518977TRLO0LSE
1793301.00 11:30:3600061519503TRLO0LSE
690302.50 11:45:0300061519852TRLO0LSE
1396302.50 11:45:0300061519853TRLO0LSE
1934302.50 11:45:0300061519854TRLO0LSE
94304.00 12:03:1300061520387TRLO0LSE
1435303.50 12:12:1800061520545TRLO0LSE
500303.50 12:12:1800061520546TRLO0LSE
72303.50 12:12:1800061520547TRLO0LSE
340303.50 12:12:1800061520548TRLO0LSE
2341303.00 12:12:2800061520559TRLO0LSE
700303.00 12:12:2800061520561TRLO0LSE
1326303.00 12:12:2800061520562TRLO0LSE
1839303.50 12:44:3000061521206TRLO0LSE
1460303.00 12:44:3100061521207TRLO0LSE
619303.00 12:44:3100061521208TRLO0LSE
130301.00 12:59:5500061521588TRLO0LSE
58301.00 12:59:5500061521589TRLO0LSE
755303.00 13:27:3400061522388TRLO0LSE
231302.50 13:30:0700061522446TRLO0LSE
1400302.50 13:30:0700061522447TRLO0LSE
481302.50 13:30:0700061522448TRLO0LSE
681302.00 13:30:5800061522575TRLO0LSE
47302.00 13:30:5800061522576TRLO0LSE
1384302.00 13:30:5800061522577TRLO0LSE
1301301.50 13:31:0200061522647TRLO0LSE
880301.50 13:31:0200061522648TRLO0LSE
1133303.00 13:48:5400061523365TRLO0LSE
650303.00 13:48:5400061523366TRLO0LSE
548303.00 13:49:0800061523379TRLO0LSE
527303.00 13:53:0800061523499TRLO0LSE
2141302.50 14:01:0200061523803TRLO0LSE
625302.50 14:08:3400061524191TRLO0LSE
700302.50 14:08:3400061524192TRLO0LSE
679302.50 14:09:1400061524231TRLO0LSE
62302.50 14:09:1400061524232TRLO0LSE
547302.50 14:09:1400061524233TRLO0LSE
1425302.50 14:09:1500061524234TRLO0LSE
117302.50 14:09:2000061524239TRLO0LSE
2048301.50 14:24:1900061524865TRLO0LSE
261301.50 14:30:4700061525202TRLO0LSE
623301.50 14:30:4700061525203TRLO0LSE
942301.50 14:30:4700061525204TRLO0LSE
395301.00 14:32:1200061525409TRLO0LSE
395301.00 14:32:1200061525410TRLO0LSE
700301.00 14:32:1200061525429TRLO0LSE
355301.00 14:32:1200061525430TRLO0LSE
1885301.00 14:41:4900061526086TRLO0LSE
1836301.50 14:51:1900061526610TRLO0LSE
700303.00 15:03:2600061527476TRLO0LSE
1046303.00 15:03:2600061527477TRLO0LSE
177302.50 15:06:1500061527633TRLO0LSE
289302.50 15:06:1500061527634TRLO0LSE
47302.50 15:06:1500061527635TRLO0LSE
1233302.50 15:06:1500061527636TRLO0LSE
2087302.50 15:06:1500061527637TRLO0LSE
20303.00 15:18:1600061528319TRLO0LSE
75303.50 15:19:0800061528376TRLO0LSE
77303.50 15:19:0800061528377TRLO0LSE
126303.50 15:19:0800061528378TRLO0LSE
69303.50 15:19:3800061528404TRLO0LSE
1243303.50 15:20:3900061528531TRLO0LSE
680303.50 15:20:3900061528538TRLO0LSE
811303.00 15:21:2400061528652TRLO0LSE
1976303.00 15:21:2400061528653TRLO0LSE
482305.00 15:35:2100061529434TRLO0LSE
83305.00 15:35:2100061529435TRLO0LSE
1433305.00 15:35:2100061529436TRLO0LSE
106304.50 15:38:2000061529551TRLO0LSE
700304.50 15:38:2000061529552TRLO0LSE
279304.50 15:38:2000061529553TRLO0LSE
308304.50 15:38:2000061529554TRLO0LSE
519304.50 15:38:2000061529555TRLO0LSE
101304.00 15:41:5400061529758TRLO0LSE
307304.00 15:41:5400061529759TRLO0LSE
1400304.00 15:41:5400061529760TRLO0LSE
104304.00 15:41:5400061529761TRLO0LSE
707304.00 15:41:5400061529762TRLO0LSE
700304.00 15:41:5400061529763TRLO0LSE
389304.00 15:41:5400061529764TRLO0LSE
1948303.00 15:45:4200061529997TRLO0LSE
88303.00 15:56:5000061530701TRLO0LSE
1400303.00 15:56:5000061530702TRLO0LSE
618303.00 15:56:5000061530703TRLO0LSE
1593302.50 15:58:3200061530792TRLO0LSE
153302.50 15:58:3300061530815TRLO0LSE
66302.50 16:08:1200061531449TRLO0LSE
114302.50 16:08:1200061531450TRLO0LSE
53302.50 16:09:0200061531504TRLO0LSE
1966302.50 16:09:0200061531505TRLO0LSE
23302.50 16:10:0900061531595TRLO0LSE
299302.50 16:10:1200061531599TRLO0LSE
16302.50 16:10:1400061531602TRLO0LSE
9302.50 16:10:1800061531610TRLO0LSE
119302.50 16:10:1800061531611TRLO0LSE
228302.50 16:10:1800061531612TRLO0LSE
7302.50 16:10:2200061531617TRLO0LSE
1747302.50 16:14:1800061531822TRLO0LSE
658303.00 16:15:5800061531944TRLO0LSE
452303.00 16:15:5800061531945TRLO0LSE
61303.00 16:15:5800061531946TRLO0LSE
72303.00 16:16:0800061531956TRLO0LSE
556303.00 16:16:0800061531957TRLO0LSE
522303.00 16:16:1800061531977TRLO0LSE
512303.00 16:16:1800061531978TRLO0LSE
9303.00 16:18:0900061532092TRLO0LSE
3303.00 16:18:5800061532164TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

