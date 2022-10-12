The "Global MS Polymer Adhesives Market by Type (Adhesives, Sealants), End-use Industry (Building Construction, Automotive Transportation, Industrial Assembly) and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East Africa) Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global MS polymer adhesives market is expected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2021 to USD 7.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The global adhesives market is witnessing a shift from the consumption of conventional resin adhesives to that of MS polymer adhesives. Hybrid adhesives and sealants are mainly silylated urethane and silylated polyether (MS polymer)-based products. They have been developed to extend the property range of conventional polyurethane adhesives sealants. Silylated polyether-based hybrids provide low viscosity, low glass transition temperature, flexibility over a wide temperature range, and low odor.

Use in automobiles and aerospace applications to drive the market

The MS polymer adhesives market for the aerospace end-use industry is entirely dependent on developing new aircraft and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). The commercial aerospace market has witnessed high demand in the past few years owing to the rise in demand for advanced aircraft, which is largely influenced by the entry of new airlines and the expansion of existing airlines.

An increase in air traffic, demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, replacement of obsolete aircraft, and economic growth in the emerging markets are likely to drive the demand for MS polymer adhesives in this end-use industry segment during the forecast period. The growing middle-class population and their rising income in emerging countries are contributing to the demand for air travel, thereby driving the demand for new commercial aircraft. Such developments will play an important role in fueling the growth of the MS polymer adhesives market.

Europe projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The demand for MS polymer adhesives in Europe is mainly driven by Western European countries, such as Germany, UK, and France. The automotive industry is one of the biggest in Europe, and many global automotive manufacturing leaders are established in the region.

According to ACEA (Association des Constructeurs Europeens d'Automobiles), vehicle manufacturing is a strategic industry in Europe, where 19.2 million cars, vans, trucks, and buses are manufactured annually. Automobile manufacturers operate 309 vehicle assembly and production plants in 27 countries across Europe.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Hybrid Resins in Manufacturing

Unavailability of New Polymeric Materials

Environmental Regulations in North America and Europe

Restraints

Lack of Acceptance from End-users

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Non-Hazardous, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives and Sealants

Challenges

Limited Market Opportunities in Developed Countries

