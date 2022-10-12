Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
10 mal „Strong Buy“ – Warum dieses Kraftpaket die bessere „Lithium-Wahl“ sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7XJ ISIN: CA5503721063 Ticker-Symbol: GXD 
Tradegate
12.10.22
10:53 Uhr
4,877 Euro
+0,019
+0,39 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8234,90219:48
4,8104,90919:48
PR Newswire
12.10.2022 | 19:04
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Announces Passing of Board Member Ms. Karen Poniachik

Lundin Mining Announces Passing of Board Member Ms. Karen Poniachik

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is saddened to announce the passing of Board member Ms. Karen Poniachik, in Chile.

"On behalf of Lundin Mining employees and our Board of Directors, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Ms. Poniachik's family and friends," said Chairman Adam Lundin. "Karen brought a wealth of experience, wisdom and insight to our Board gained through her distinguished career and many contributions to mining in Chile. She will be greatly missed by many."

Ms. Poniachik has been on Lundin Mining's Board of Directors since February 2021.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on October 12, 2022 at 13:00 Eastern Time.

CONTACT: Mark Turner, Vice President, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5565; Irina Kuznetsova, Manager, Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5583; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lundin-mining-announces-passing-of-board-member-ms-karen-poniachik-301647661.html

LUNDIN MINING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.