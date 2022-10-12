OEG Offshore company Fern Communications sign contract with Moray West

ABERDEEN, UK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A three-and-a-half-year contract has been signed between Moray Offshore Windfarm (West) Ltd and Fern Communications Ltd, an OEG Offshore company, to supply, install, support and maintain the Moray West communications system. Fern's Managing Director Jennifer Cushion and Technical Director Clive Cushion met with Dr Magnus Currie, Construction Services Package Manager at Moray West's Ocean Winds Edinburgh HQ to sign the contract. Oceans Wind (OW), Moray West's main shareholder, is a company dedicated to offshore wind energy and created as a 50-50 joint venture, owned by EDP Renewables and ENGIE.

Jennifer Cushion said "This is our second contract with Ocean Winds and we look forward to delivering another successful project for Moray West. Our experience working with the Ocean Winds team has always been a pleasure."

The project scope for Fern Communications started in September 2022 with Technical Director Clive Cushion, Technical Manager James Cleverly and Lead Installation Engineer Luke Gooderham installing Wavecom, the offshore digital radio communications system package for Moray West construction. Wavecom provides full field coverage of over 9000km², to CTVs & Construction vessels.

The sheer geographical size of Moray West's location demands a robust communications system which can integrate multi-level technologies delivering a communications package which is both unique and innovative. Fern Communications' Wavecom answers this problem. The new system will seamlessly integrate with the existing pre-installed communications system for the adjacent Moray East project, for which Ocean Winds is also the majority shareholder, which Fern Communications installed during April 2019.

Clive Cushion, Technical Director at Fern Communications commented, "This new robust proven communications system will give Moray West a reliable backbone to conduct offshore operations throughout the construction phase and beyond."

Dispatcher stations operated by Moray West marine coordinators can communicate with vessels in the field and along the transit routes 24/7. Multi-level redundancies are in place to insure the smooth operation of the communications system during the construction phase.

"The successful deployment of Fern Communications systems on our now operational Moray East project provided valuable confidence in Fern Com as a supplier we can rely on to deliver a dependable communications system." Said Dr Magnus Currie, Construction Services Package Manager for Moray West.

Issued by OEG Offshore.

Notes to Editors

OEG Offshore

OEG is a leading provider of a range of support services to the offshore energy industry across marine logistics, equipment supply, project management, personnel, communications, cable and subsea services.

Visit www.oegoffshore.com

Fern Communications

Fern Communications has established itself as one of the largest suppliers of specialist two-way communication solutions in the UK.

Visit https://ferncom.com/

Ocean Winds

Oceans Wind (OW) is an international company dedicated to offshore wind energy and created as a 50-50 joint venture, owned by EDP Renewables and ENGIE.

Visit: https://www.oceanwinds.com/



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919710/Fern_Communications_Contract_Signing.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oeg-offshore-company-fern-communications-sign-contract-with-moray-west-301647674.html