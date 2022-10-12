CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange: Canadian Startup SRTX Wins 2022 Startup World Cup Global Competition

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Today, CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange shared that a CIX Top 20 Early company, SRTX (previously called Sheertex), was selected as the global champion at the 2022 Startup World Cup Grand Finale last week in San Francisco.

SRTX (previously called Sheertex)

Startup World Cup is a global competition with over 70 regional competitions around the world. Each year, the Startup World Cup recognizes CIX Top 20 Early companies as the short-list for Canada. From this list, Startup World Cup judges select a winner to compete at the annual Grand Finale in San Francisco.

In 2019 Sheertex, as it was known then, was selected as the Canadian winner by the SWC judges from CIX's Top 20 Early-stage recipients.

SRTX Founder & CEO accepting the Canadian Regional award at CIX in 2019

Due to the pandemic, the Grand Finale was delayed in 2020-2021 and took place in person for the first time in two years last week. SRTX was awarded as the global champion with US$1 million investment from Pegasus Tech Ventures, the competition organizer.

"It is quite an honour to be selected from so many game-changing companies from around the world," said Katherine Homuth, Founder CEO of SRTX. "It's been an incredible journey and we look forward to continuing to build SRTX into a global leader in sustainable textiles. Thank you, CIX, for supporting and recognizing SRTX in our early days."

Sam Colby, from SRTX, Accepting the Investment Prize on Sept 30 2022 in San Francisco

"We are so proud of SRTX for winning this global competition," said Lauren Linton, Executive Director of CIX. "Katherine and her team solved a problem that has plagued us for years with unbreakable sheer pantyhose. We are excited to see where they go next!"

This win is another feather in the cap for the Canadian innovation ecosystem. Global awareness of the accomplishments of Canada's great tech companies helps our startups become better at commercializing on an international level.

CIX is the exclusive Canadian regional competition for Startup World Cup. This year, Startup World Cup judges will attend CIX November 1-2 in Toronto and will select a Canadian finalist from the 2022 CIX Top 20 Early companies. The winner will be invited to the Grand Finale in San Francisco in 2023. Please visit www.cixsummit.com/2022/ to learn more.

CIX - Canadian Innovation Exchange

CIX is Canada's largest startup awards program and investment conference which showcases Canada's most promising early stage and scaling startups. Now in its 15th year, CIX's invited delegates are Canada's award-winning startups, North American VCs, corporates, private equity investors and advisors. CIX takes place November 1-2, 2022 at the Hilton in downtown Toronto. CIX2022 CIXTop20 CIXTop10 @CIXCommunity. To register for CIX please visit: https://cixsummit.com/2022/

