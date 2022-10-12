Preservica, a global leader in Active Digital Preservation archiving, is pleased to announce that 11 regional government archives across the Netherlands have now selected Preservica's cloud-hosted e-Depot software to deliver sustainable preservation and public access to digital records over decades.

Regional Archives who have been using Preservica's cloud-hosted software since 2019 include Erfgoed Leiden, West-Brabants Archief, Noord-Hollands Archief, Erfgoed 's-Hertogenbosch, Drents Archief, Brabant Historical Information Center (BHIC), Groninger Archieven and Gelders Archief. In the last couple of months alone, the Dutch community has grown by a further 3 to 11 e-Depots including Haags Gemeentearchief (The Hague Municipal Archives), Tresoar Fryslân, and Zeeuws Archief. Preservica has also been the partner of choice for a number of years at the Nationaal Archief (the National Archives) and Stadsarchief Rotterdam.

"Our archival experts find Preservica easy to use," said Mirjam Bakker, Noord-Hollands Archief, Haarlem. "Preservica enables them to focus on their core tasks and essential preservation work, without the concern about insufficient in-depth specialist skills."

Operating in alignment with the Dutch Public Records Act of 1995 and other local regulations, regional e-Depots play a pivotal role in the development of open government in the Netherlands by safeguarding and improving access to digital records and cultural material from the present, the past, and into the future.

As a trusted digital repository for its region, each e-Depot also receives and preserves digital records and content from local provinces, municipalities, water boards as well as private archives such as associations, foundations, companies, and personal collections.

Preservica's cloud-based e-Depot software uses Active Digital Preservation to ensure government records remain accessible and readable over decades no matter what file format they were created in. The software also includes a secure public access portal to simplify the challenge of delivering on open government.

In Leiden, the e-depot safeguards digital and digitized archives of councils and other local government organizations, individuals or non-governmental organizations, such as churches and societies. At the moment this includes: building permits, websites, digital maps and video recordings of council meetings.

"Open government has created new demands on the way that long-term digital information is captured, protected and made accessible, especially as public sector institutions around the world switch to digital working," said Mike Quinn, CEO, Preservica. "The need to digitally preserve information in a sustainable way is increasing each year and it is exciting to see how this is growing across the Netherlands. We are excited to work together with all these institutions to help protect and future-proof digital public records cultural heritage for generations to come."

John Jansen, Director at Nova et Vetera, Preservica's lead partner in the Netherlands, adds "We are proud to have worked with so many e-Depots to deliver sustainable preservation and greater access to digital government records for their regions. We look forward to working with the rapidly growing community of institutions across the country that are choosing Preservica's trusted digital preservation software."

Learn more about Preservica's cloud-hosted eDepot software or preservica.com to explore how Preservica is being used to protect valuable digital content at businesses and academic institutions.

About Preservica

Preservica is transforming the way organizations around the world protect and future-proof critical long-term digital information. Available in the cloud (SaaS) or on-premise, our award-winning Active Digital Preservation archiving software has been designed from the ground up to tackle the unique challenges of ensuring digital information remains accessible and trustworthy over decades.

It's a proven solution that's trusted by thousands of businesses, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world, including the UK National Archives, Transport for London (TfL), Amnesty International and HSBC.

