The Growr is a fledgling entrepreneur in a digital space. Recently, the company announced the launch of its AI Smart Drive and Self-Driving cars in the car rental industry.

Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - The Growr, in recent progress, has announced the launch of AI Smart Drive cars in the car rental industry. AI Smart Drive is an innovation in the car rental industry, allowing self-driving cars to be integrated into existing car rental services. With increased interest in car rentals, The Growr has initiated a venture that deals in self-driving cars for rent.





The Growr

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/140162_aea1c4a6c4de695b_001full.jpg

Self-driving cars developed by The Growr are also known as driverless or autonomous vehicles. They are unique technological advancements. These cars sense their environment and move safely with little or no human input using a combination of sensors. The AI Smart Drive idea is to provide entirely self-driving vehicles. The founder of The Growr; Hugh Chambers, expresses his views about the new development of his company:

"I have tested the waters for myself, analyzed the benefits and the drawbacks of the industry, and now I am aspiring to apply what I believe to be the right solution to address some of these drawbacks."

He further adds,

"I plan to ease travel woes for my clients. We want to eliminate all those inconveniences, making it as easy and technologically possible for someone to rent a vehicle without driving it themselves."

The Growr focuses on providing convenience for people using car rentals. Clients only must order the service by choosing from an extensive fleet of options, a date, time, and location. The car, SUV, or truck will be delivered to the area they choose at the exact time they selected.

All AI Smart Drive cars will have advanced technology and will be delivered to the clients location without humans operating them. Clients will not need to drop off the cars, as this task will be completed by the technology onboard.

