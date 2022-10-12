The Beverly Hills location is a Medical Center for Cosmetic Surgery. Recently, it has announced the expansion of its services related to Facial Plastic Surgery in Dubai

Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - In the latest progress, Beverly Hills Medical Center for Cosmetic Surgery recently announced its expansion of facial plastic surgery services in Dubai. The expansion is in response to the growing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic treatments.

The medical center focuses on providing safe contouring procedures that adhere to strict operative procedures under the guidance of certified personnel. The center's facial plastic surgery services include a variety of procedures that are as follows:

Facelift

Jaw Reduction

Lip Augmentation

Asian Rhinoplasty

Asian Blepharoplasty and more.

After successfully establishing a consistent demand for their facial surgeries, the clinic has also extended its assistance in plastic surgeries through online consultancy in the entire United States and around the world. The team works with patients to help them with gender identity dysphoria through masculinizing and feminization procedures.

The president, Harrison H Lee, MD, FACS, said "We are excited to offer our patients a full range of facial rejuvenation procedures, including new procedures and techniques. This will allow us to provide our patients with the comprehensive care they deserve."

In addition to a more pronounced demand for surgeries, Harrison says that his treatments have new minimally invasive techniques and procedures that are comfortable for patients. Patients receives a thorough preoperative assessment to determine that they are healthy enough to undergo surgery and to identify any potential risks.

About Beverley Hills Medical Centre

Beverley Hills Medical Centre is an establishment built for providing cosmetic surgery. It is founded by one of the pioneers in the evolution of FFS or Facial Feminization Surgery, Dr. Harrison Lee. He is an internationally recognized surgeon in Deep Plane facelifts, Facial Bone Surgery, especially V Line surgery, and Facial Feminization Surgery (FFS). He has recently announced the expansion of the center's services by including Facial Plastic Surgery in Dubai.

Beverley Hill Medical Centre for Cosmetic Surgery has people proficient in surgical training. It focuses on the human face and combines intensive research, study, and hands-on application to create the natural results possible for its patients. The Medical Centre has also announced its plans to open its surgery centre in Beverly Hills towards the end of the year.

For further information, visit: https://www.harrisonleeplasticsurgeon.com/





Media details:

Full Name: Harrison H Lee MD, DMD, FACS

Email: info@harrisonleeplasticsurgeon.com

Website: https://www.harrisonleeplasticsurgeon.com/

Company Name: Beverly Hills Medical Center for Cosmetic Surgery

Location: Beverly Hills, California, USA

