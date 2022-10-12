Global Preschool Consulting is a full-service consultancy firm for preschool educators. Recently, it has announced the expansion of its services to support the rapid growth and demand for quality preschool education.

In the recent progress, founder and global strategist of Global Preschool Consulting, Daphene Booker Harris, announced the company's expansion that benefits early childhood educators by creating more preschools.

Global Preschool Consulting is now providing a step-by-step approach to enable early childhood educators to build go-to childcare services in their areas. The framework is to commit to taking the guesswork out of the picture and steer toward building a successful preschool business.

"Early childcare is a growing industry with immense potential, and to meet the increasing demand for quality preschools, educators must be equipped with the right tools and strategies," says Daphene.

The firm's strategic approach contributes to eliminating the overwhelm of growing a business and equipping entrepreneurs with the support needed to build brands. The practical startup steps consist of:

Determining the whys

Creating a business plan

Marketing the business

Managing finances

Building systems and processes

Each step is accompanied by resources, templates, worksheets, and checklists to make starting and running the preschool as easy as possible.

About Global Preschool Consulting

Global Preschool Consulting teaches childcare professionals how to build high revenue-generating and sustainable businesses. The company has also navigated existing childcare business owners to 6 - 7 figure businesses.

Learn more about Global Preschool Consulting at https://www.globalpreschoolconsulting.com/.





