An exciting new collaboration between Velas and Woonkly is set to deliver higher performance, better security, and enhanced accessibility for users of both networks.

Dammstrasse, Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Leading blockchain protocol Velas and Metasocial network Woonkly have today announced details of a new partnership that will connect current and future users of both networks.

Bringing together Woonkly's decentralized social network with Velas' sector leading blockchain promises to deliver a variety of benefits for users. As well as enhancing the ability to quickly and easily mint and trade NFTs, the partnership will also result in the joint development of a range of NFT and Metaverse projects.

Velas and Woonkly

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/140106_b1c2b0f234390927_001full.jpg

The recent integration of Velas blockchain into the latest version of Woonkly's platform is already delivering real advantages to Woonkly users who can now easily mint their NFTs on the Velas network quickly, securely, and at low cost.

Thanks to the new partnership, the existing community of Velas blockchain users will now be able to access Woonkly's products and services, with social media integration, faster purchasing and trading of NFTs, and lower transaction fees.

The new partnership brings together two well-known forces in the sector. Velas is widely acknowledged to be one of the most efficient blockchain protocols available, providing up to 75,000 transactions per second with extremely low fees and zero carbon emissions. Woonkly has already established itself as an innovative force through its integration of social media and NFT minting.

A shared commitment to using innovation to drive new standards sits at the heart of the new partnership. The collaboration will help the Velas protocol meet its stated mission of bringing the benefits of its blockchain technology to a wider community of users whilst helping Woonkly deliver on its ambition to become the dominant player in the NFT marketplace.

Today's announcement demonstrates how Velas is continuing to focus on developing strategic partnerships that extend its reach and impact by delivering benefits to users.

Farkhad Shagulyamov, Co-Founder and CEO at Velas

"Velas blockchain is delighted to announce this new partnership with Woonkly. For us, every partnership we enter must bring value to our users and help us achieve our ambition to widen the reach of our technology. Woonkly is already providing a unique service to users and our blockchain will both enhance their existing platform and open up a range of exciting future opportunities for both businesses.

As a business we are determined to remain at the forefront of the sector. Partnerships, like the one we have agreed with Woonkly, are a critically important part of our strategy. It is by focusing on innovation and collaboration that we will maintain and build Velas' market leading position."

Daniel Santos Corcoles, Woonkly CEO

"We are developing technologies that enable users to streamline the essential functionalities of social networking in a decentralized manner. For this, we give content producers a platform that offers a comprehensive set of tools for creating NFT collections. We are thrilled to combine the powers of Woonkly and Velas because with this collaboration, we can upend the Web3 and NFT ecosystem and provide members of both communities an opportunity to communicate with one another via a single network."

Notes to Editors

About VELAS

"Velas" is a trading name used for the Velas blockchain protocol, the ecosystem of related software products and legal entities engaged therein.

Velas is currently the fastest blockchain with Ethereum VM compatibility. The company was founded in 2019 in Zug, Switzerland and is a Ferrari Premium Partner.

Velas is also one of the most efficient blockchain networks for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts that is integrating world-changing technology products and services to improve people's lives all over the globe.

Velas is creating an innovative environment for decentralized applications, social platforms, open finance, access management solutions, Web 3.0 DeFi apps, micro-apps, and more.

Providing up to 75,000 transactions per second with extremely low fees, Velas is one of the most efficient blockchain networks available. Being an ecosystem using a wide range of decentralized products and services, the main goal of Velas is to bring blockchain technology to all types of users, from micro-startups to enterprise divisions while undergoing active efforts of being certified as a Climate Neutral blockchain and aiming to being a fully distributed Space network by 2025.

About Woonkly

Woonkly is a leader in creating blockchain-based companies. We create cutting-edge products in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT).

We are committed to developing products that solve real problems for millions of users around the world, thanks to our experience and knowledge.

Woonkly is a meta-social marketplace that allows users to turn every single post on the platform into an NFT quickly, easily, and without extra fees. This helps Woonkly to achieve its mission to allow creators, influencers, Talents, gamers, metaverses, users and games to monetize and socialize in a decentralized way.

Ultimately, Woonkly's ambition is to act as a key connector of reality and the metaverse.

By connecting creators, influencers, and brands with metaverses, Play-To-Earn games and users, Woonkly provides a critical bridge that supports the emerging world of Web3.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140106