Focus Financial Partners: Eight Advisers With Focus Partner Firms Named to the 2022 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that seven advisers with Melbourne-based Escala Partners ("Escala") and one adviser with Sydney-based Brady & Associates Financial Advisers ("Brady & Associates"), a member of Connectus Wealth Advisers were named to the 2022 list of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers. The list is based on an extensive, national survey conducted by The Australian in collaboration with Barron's and is a guide to the country's leading wealth management advisers.

Escala was established with the ambition of becoming the new standard for personalized wealth management in Australia. The firm quickly emerged as a leading fiduciary wealth adviser to individuals, families, foundations and institutional investors across Australia, providing them with customized investment solutions through a collaborative, team-based approach. Escala's client relationships are sustained over time through the firm's dedication to highly personalized service and an ongoing commitment to innovation in defining the standards for excellence in the Australian wealth management industry.

Mason Allamby, Steve Collins, Amanda Fong, Ben James, Tom Meager, Paul Sealey and Jonathan Vickers-Willis are Partners of Escala. They each have deep expertise in multiple areas of wealth management, including financial planning, asset allocation, tax strategy and, in Ms. Fong's case, the not-for-profit space.

Brady & Associates is a financial advice firm with a history spanning nearly three decades that joined Connectus in late 2020. The firm has close, long-standing client relationships, helping with many facets of its clients' lives and families. The Brady team constructs advice tailored to clients' specific circumstances, goals and risk tolerances.

Paul Brady, Founder and Managing Director of Brady & Associates, has more than 25 years of providing comprehensive financial advice to private clients. Paul was a director of the Financial Planning Association of Australia and was awarded Fellow of the FPA for his leadership and contribution to the financial planning community.

"We are very pleased that Escala and Brady & Associates were recognized for the excellence of their advisers," said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. "Both firms are known for the quality of their services, their innovation and their deep commitment to helping their clients achieve their financial and life goals. Focus is honored to be a part of each firm's journey as they evolve and grow their businesses. Our Australian presence is an important part of our growing international footprint."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational autonomy, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives.

For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Brady & Associates Financial Advisers

Brady & Associates Financial Advisers, a member of Connectus Wealth Advisers, is a private client wealth management and accounting advisory practice. Brady & Associates serves as a trusted adviser to a diverse range of clients within New South Wales and throughout Australia, including high net worth individuals and families, trusts, estates and small business owners. Brady & Associates provides a team-based, integrated approach in providing clients financial planning, investment management and tax advisory services.

For more information on Brady & Associates, please visit https://bradyassoc.com.au/.

About Escala Partners

Escala Partners provides advice and investment management solutions to high net worth individuals, families, foundations and institutional investors. Escala serves its clients through a collaborative, team-based approach focused on the client experience, a relationship built on trust and sustained over time by performance in line with evolving investment objectives.

For more information about Escala, please visit https://escalapartners.com.au.

About the 2022 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers

The Top 100 Financial Advisers list is a collaboration between The Australian and Barron's. The formula used to calculate the ranking is rooted in three general categories: client assets managed by the adviser, fees and revenue generated by their business, and the quality of the adviser's business. The asset and revenue numbers are proxies for client satisfaction. The quality of practice category includes a number of factors including an adviser's experience, credentials and client-service resources. The listing is based on a survey of more than 70 questions.

