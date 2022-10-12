Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) will be participating in the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference, which will take place on Saturday, October 22nd at Calgary Mount Royal University.

Corey Ruttan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at 1:30 PM MT on October 22nd. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Alvopetro Energy Ltd. management team will be available at their exhibitor booth for more information throughout the day.

To register and access, please follow this link.

About Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

Alvopetro is engaged in the exploration for and the acquisition, development and production of natural gas and oil in Brazil. Alvopetro is a pioneer in the development of Brazil's independent onshore natural gas industry anchored by the Company's core Caburé upstream and midstream project. Natural gas sales from the Caburé natural gas field commenced on July 5, 2020 and production averaged 2,642 boepd in the third quarter of 2022. Alvopetro's vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé natural gas field and our strategic midstream infrastructure. Alvopetro's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ALV) and are also traded on the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States (OTCQX: ALVOF).

About The Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

The Schachter Energy Conference is a unique opportunity for active, individual investors interested in the energy sector to interact directly with CEOs and other company executives as they share their stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format. There are 35 companies participating including energy producers, energy service and innovative technology companies.

"Individual investors should be preparing their 'buy lists' now for the upswing in what we see as a multi-year Energy Super Cycle," says Josef Schachter the host of the conference and a 40-year veteran of the investment business. "The current market downdraft should be over by year-end 2022, giving investors an excellent window for buying into the energy sector."

The intent of the conference is to provide attendees with the information they need to make smart investment choices.

For further information:

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

Corey Ruttan or Alison Howard

587-794-4224

info@alvopetro.com

www.alvopetro.com