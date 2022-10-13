DJ CAR Inc. joins SAP's Sustainability Development and Practices Alliances

CAR Inc. joins SAP's Sustainability Development and Practices Alliances

The first plenary meeting of the Sustainability Development and Practices Alliances ("the Alliances") was held in Beijing in early September, which Chinese car rental service giant CAR Inc. ("CAR") attended as a new member.

The Alliances was founded in June 2022 by SAP, one of the world's leading producers of software for the management of business processes, developing solutions that facilitate effective data processing and information flow across organizations.

SAP is a wholly owned subsidiary of SAP SE in China, and about 87 percent of Fortune 2000 companies are benefiting from SAP's management solutions.

The Alliances aims to construct a sustainable future for China by working with industry leaders in the field of sustainable development toaccelerate the realization of the "double carbon" goal through advanced technologies, solutions and joint innovation.

As a permanent operating entity of the Alliances, SAP China Research Centre is one of the largest research centres outside the headquarters in Germany. The centre has more than 4,000 R&D personnel, and has developed over 40 core solutions, most of which are related to sustainable development scenarios. By adding low-carbon requirements to the core modules of enterprise management, it helps enterprises balance business development and low-carbon requirements.

As an established player in the mobility service industry for 15 years, CAR has always been committed to providing users with safer, more convenient and environmentally-friendly car travel solutions.

By continuously expanding the market presence of rental services for new energy vehicles, CAR helps reduce the carbon footprint during vehicle use and takes the lead in accelerating the industrial transformation onto the new energy lane.

Meanwhile, CAR Inc. has voluntarily taken the obligation to comprehensively disclose ESG report annually, organized public welfare activities and improved corporate governance. The company has achieved wide recognition in ESG historically, including rated AA by MSCI ESG Ratings, and awarded the Annual ESG Development Excellent Case by Global Times' 2021 Global Trend Cases.

In promoting green development and realizing the "double carbon" goal, CAR and the Alliances share the same vision. Being a member of the Alliances, CAR will continue to join hands with the Alliances and members from various fields in joint R&D, promotion and cooperation to accelerate the green transformation of China's mobility industry.

Other members of the Alliances include the Institute of Global Development, Tsinghua University, State Grid Digital Technology, Deloitte China, iSoftStone, IBM, PWC, Seagate Technology, British Standards Institute and China Electronics Standardization Institute. File: CAR Inc. joins SAP's Sustainability Development and Practices Alliances

