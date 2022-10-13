DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition

DKSH Strengthens its Healthcare Own Brands Business With the Acquisition of two Ear Care Brands



13.10.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Media release DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire two ear care brands from Noru Pharma for Australia, New Zealand, and selected markets in Asia. The acquisition is in line with DKSH's strategy to grow in higher value-added segments and services and it expands its Healthcare Own Brands business to 14 markets in Asia Pacific. Zurich, Switzerland, October 13, 2022 - DKSH has purchased the two ear care brands, Audisol and Audiplugs, from Noru Pharma in Australia, New Zealand, and selected markets in Asia. Audisol's product range addresses daily needs in ear treatment, while Audiplugs has a complete range of high-quality earplugs in the market. The brands are present in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, and DKSH plans to introduce them to other markets over time.



The acquisition is in line with DKSH's strategy of expanding its Healthcare Own Brands business and fits well into previous acquisitions in Australia and New Zealand, strengthening the base for further growth in this region. The acquired portfolio generates net sales of over CHF 2 million and recorded solid growth in past years. DKSH will continue to outsource production to established manufacturers for this portfolio.



Bijay Singh, Head Business Unit Healthcare at DKSH, commented: "The acquisition reflects our ambition of further expanding market coverage. Following the acquisition of Hahn Healthcare last year, we are now entering Australia and New Zealand with our Own Brands business. The over-the-counter pharmacy market there shows attractive growth potential." About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. The DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health and over-the-counter (OTC) products as well as medical devices. With around 7,920 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.6 billion in 2021. www.dksh.com/hec For more information please contact:



DKSH Holding Ltd.

Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com



Demet Biçer

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7117

demet.bicer@dksh.com

End of Media Release

