DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire two ear care brands from Noru Pharma for Australia, New Zealand, and selected markets in Asia. The acquisition is in line with DKSH's strategy to grow in higher value-added segments and services and it expands its Healthcare Own Brands business to 14 markets in Asia Pacific.
Zurich, Switzerland, October 13, 2022 - DKSH has purchased the two ear care brands, Audisol and Audiplugs, from Noru Pharma in Australia, New Zealand, and selected markets in Asia. Audisol's product range addresses daily needs in ear treatment, while Audiplugs has a complete range of high-quality earplugs in the market. The brands are present in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, and DKSH plans to introduce them to other markets over time.
