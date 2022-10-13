Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.10.2022
10 mal „Strong Buy“ – Warum dieses Kraftpaket die bessere „Lithium-Wahl“ sein könnte
PR Newswire
13.10.2022 | 07:46
70 Leser
Zhejiang MUYI Cultural Communication Co.,Ltd: Great Beauty Lies in Folk Art: ARTISTIC PAINTINGS WITH FOLK ART ELEMENTS - A Virtual Art Exhibition

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Folk painting enjoys a long history in Zhejiang. From pre-history to modern times, artistic chapters full of vitality and creativity have been created with the stroke of brushes. Mr. Zao Wou-Ki, the world-renowned painter, once commented on Zhejiang's folk painting, "It is both figurative and abstract, elegant and delicate. So amazing! The bold and free style is rarely seen among professional painters!"

The virtual art exhibition entitled ARTISTIC PAINTINGS WITH FOLK ART ELEMENTS, one of the series exhibitions "Great Beauty Lies in Folk Art" hosted by Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and Zhejiang MUYI Cultural Communication Co.,Ltd, organized by Zhejiang Provincial Cultural Center, will be released by China Cultural Centers and Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism via their official accounts on WeChat and overseas social media platforms.


Through 3D exhibition halls with dynamic new media special effects, the virtual art exhibition "Great Beauty Lies in Folk Art: ARTISTIC PAINTINGS WITH FOLK ART ELEMENTS" enables the audience to be present at the creating process of Zhejiang folk painting and brings them a mesmerizing visual feast.

As the most vivid way of art, painting gives best demonstration of the charms of Jiangnan. A new picture of the times depicting the beauty of life and development enfolds itself to the world.

Exhibition Link: http://www.bog-3d.com/upload/h5/ZhejiangFolkPaintingTour-en.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920226/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/great-beauty-lies-in-folk-art-artistic-paintings-with-folk-art-elements---a-virtual-art-exhibition-301648191.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
