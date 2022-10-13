In the hot summer months, thousands of residents with solar-plus-battery systems networked together to reduce peak energy costs and provide grid stability for ISO-New England's customers.From pv magazine USA Sunrun recently completed its first successful season running a residential virtual power plant (VPP) in a wholesale capacity market. In 2019, it won a bid into the independent system operator - New England (ISO-NE), the region's grid operator and one of the largest wholesale electricity markets in the United State - to participate in a VPP with its home solar and battery storage systems ...

