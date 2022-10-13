The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 13.10.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 13.10.2022
Aktien
1 FR001400CFI7 Avenir Telecom S.A.
2 CA8583351025 Steer Technologies Inc.
3 US98985Y1082 Zymeworks Delaware Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS0805157319 The Export-Import Bank of Korea
2 CH1211713248 AMAG Leasing AG
3 CH1206367497 Dormakaba Finance AG
4 CH1218301948 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG
5 XS2545248242 Vattenfall AB
6 DE0001102614 Deutschland, Bundesrepublik
7 USU26886AB46 EQM Midstream Partners L.P.
8 DE000A30VGZ2 AOC Leipzig Berliner Straße GmbH
9 XS2545247863 Vattenfall AB
10 GB00BL6C7720 Großbritannien und Nord-Irland, Vereinigtes Königreich
11 XS2546459582 Vattenfall AB Schweden Prozentnotiz 100000 XFRA
12 IE000KPJJWM6 Vanguard ESG Emerging Markets All UCITS ETF (Acc)
13 IE0001VXZTV7 Vanguard ESG Emerging Markets All UCITS ETF (Dist)
14 IE000GOJO2A3 Vanguard ESG Developed Asia-Pacific All UCITS ETF (Acc)
15 IE0008T6IUX0 Vanguard ESG Developed Asia-Pacific All UCITS ETF (Dist)
