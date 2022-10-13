The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 13.10.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 13.10.2022Aktien1 FR001400CFI7 Avenir Telecom S.A.2 CA8583351025 Steer Technologies Inc.3 US98985Y1082 Zymeworks Delaware Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 XS0805157319 The Export-Import Bank of Korea2 CH1211713248 AMAG Leasing AG3 CH1206367497 Dormakaba Finance AG4 CH1218301948 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG5 XS2545248242 Vattenfall AB6 DE0001102614 Deutschland, Bundesrepublik7 USU26886AB46 EQM Midstream Partners L.P.8 DE000A30VGZ2 AOC Leipzig Berliner Straße GmbH9 XS2545247863 Vattenfall AB10 GB00BL6C7720 Großbritannien und Nord-Irland, Vereinigtes Königreich11 XS2546459582 Vattenfall AB Schweden Prozentnotiz 100000 XFRA12 IE000KPJJWM6 Vanguard ESG Emerging Markets All UCITS ETF (Acc)13 IE0001VXZTV7 Vanguard ESG Emerging Markets All UCITS ETF (Dist)14 IE000GOJO2A3 Vanguard ESG Developed Asia-Pacific All UCITS ETF (Acc)15 IE0008T6IUX0 Vanguard ESG Developed Asia-Pacific All UCITS ETF (Dist)