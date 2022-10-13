Oscillate Plc - Appointment of Steve Winfield
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
Oscillate plc
AQSE: MUSH
("Oscillate plc" or the "Company")
BOARD CHANGES: APPOINTMENT STEVE WINFIELD
The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen "Steve" David Winfield as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.
Stephen Winfield has served as commercial director and board member of multiple businesses. He has a track record of building, financing and selling various products and businesses from the ground up. His experience spans 10 years in building and managing teams across the technology, food and beverage and healthcare sectors, primarily alongside Professor Sir Christopher Evans OBE.
He has managed over £170m of transactions acting as a director of companies and helped raise in excess of £20m to date for private businesses in the UK. Steve is currently an Executive Director of Igraine plc.
Further information on Steve Winfield (aged 29):
Steve Winfield does not currently hold any equity in the Company.
|Current Directorships
|Previous Directorships
|Upzone Consulting Ltd
Namale Investments Ltd
Namale Capital Ltd
Think Tyres Limited
Igraine Plc
|Qbrand 21 Holdings Ltd
QB Fitness Ltd
QB Rentals Limited
Excalibur Healthcare Services Limited
Keeping Record Tech Limited
Q21 PJ Ltd
Dum Dum W12 Limited
Steve Winfield was a director of BTA Works Ltd (company number 09912932) within 12 months of being put into voluntary liquidation. Secured creditors were paid in full.
Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding the Proposed Directors, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.
The Directors of the Company, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
