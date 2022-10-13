Igraine Plc - Notice of AGM and Share Purchase

13 October 2022

Igraine plc

AQSE: KING

("Igraine" or "the Company")

Purchase of Oscillate Plc Shares

and

Notice of AGM

SHARE PURCHASE

Igraine Plc is pleased to announce that it has [today] purchased 21,475,000 ordinary shares of Oscillate plc, representing approximately 10.2% of Oscillate's issued share capital, for a total consideration of £268,437. This diversifies the Igraine holding with the idea of obtaining pre-IPO positions in companies that have sufficient cash resources to undertake transactions.

Simultaneously with the share purchase, it has been agreed that Stephen Winfield, Executive Director of the Company, will join the board of Oscillate Plc as a non-executive director.

Oscillate Plc is an investment issuer listed on the AQSE Growth Market Exchange seeking investments in the medical cannabis sector, special situations, and investments in the medical psychedelic industry, that will include investments into businesses or assets involved in the development of potential treatments for mental health issues. Oscillate has announced that it owns 46,668,622 ordinary shares in AQSE Growth Market quoted Psych Capital Plc, having taken part in the IPO through a further placing of £350,000 into Psych Capital. Oscillate also subsequently purchased 2.5m warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares in Dev Clever Holdings plc for a consideration of £250,000.

NOTICE OF AGM

The Company also announces a notice convening an Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company is to be held at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited at3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE, at 10.30 a.m. on 10 November 2022. The Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders and will shortly be available at https://igraineplc.com/

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

