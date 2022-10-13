StarCompliance Appoints RegTech Veteran as Head of Business Development to Drive International Growth

YORK, United Kingdom, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions, has appointed Gary Muchmore as Head of Business Development, International. Based in the UK, Muchmore will be responsible for accelerating the adoption of the Company's compliance solutions globally with particular emphasis on Individual Accountability Regime (IAR) and Training and Competency (T&C).

Gary has over 40 years' experience in the technology space, specialising in Fintech and RegTech software solutions. Before joining Star, Muchmore was CEO of Redland Business Solutions, where he led the business to record income and profits resulting in its sale to Ideagen in 2019. Prior to this, he was CEO at Worksmart, and redefined the go-to-market strategy to focus on the business's cloud-based IAR solutions.

"With the onset of individual accountability regimes worldwide, demand is growing for software solutions that support, simplify and maintain a firm's compliance," said Craig Jones, Chief Revenue Officer at Star. "We're thrilled to have Gary onboard as Head of Business Development, International. His extensive experience with technology and these regulations will be invaluable for expanding our growth and products in key international markets."

"Many firms trying to stay compliant with individual accountability regimes are currently using manual processes which can make it exceptionally challenging for them to effectively demonstrate compliance," said Muchmore. "I'm really looking forward to working with Star, and for helping deliver organisations the solutions that reduce risks and costs and address incremental global compliance challenges."

In October 2021, Star announced its acquisition of Pentana Compliance (formerly known as Redland Solutions) from Ideagen. The acquired solutions, notably Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR) and Training and Competency (T&C) capabilities, strategically extend and complement Star's offering of employee compliance solutions.

StarCompliance is a leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by forward-thinking companies in 114 countries, Star's future-ready compliance platform delivers on-demand configurability, multi-jurisdictional integrity, and the actionable intelligence you need to monitor for conflicts, meet regulatory obligations, and reduce risk. Compliance no longer needs to be complex. Check out Star's intuitive, straightforward UX and give your employees the multi-layered protection they need to comply with confidence. www.starcompliance.com

