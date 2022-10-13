Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
14 mal „Strong Buy“ – Der Lithium-Bulle hat einen neuen Namen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 Ticker-Symbol: NK1A 
Tradegate
13.10.22
09:39 Uhr
1,291 Euro
+0,033
+2,62 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DNO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DNO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3031,30911:11
1,3051,30711:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2022 | 09:53
493 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DNO ASA: Registration of Share Capital Increase

Oslo, 13 October 2022 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, refers to the 11 October 2022 announcement on the closing of the transaction with RAK Petroleum plc ("RAK Petroleum") by which the Company will acquire assets in West Africa.

Pursuant to the approval given by DNO's Extraordinary General Meeting of 13 September 2022, the Company has issued 78,943,763 new shares to RAK Petroleum as consideration for the asset transfer between the companies. The new shares have today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Brønnøysundregistrene).

Following the registration, DNO's share capital is NOK 263,594,127.25 divided into 1,054,376,509 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.25.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

-

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


DNO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.