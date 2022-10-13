Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
14 mal „Strong Buy“ – Der Lithium-Bulle hat einen neuen Namen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5NJ ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ 
Frankfurt
13.10.22
08:02 Uhr
0,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.10.2022 | 10:34
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Castelnau Group Ltd - Investment in Silverwood Brands Plc

Castelnau Group Ltd - Investment in Silverwood Brands Plc

PR Newswire

London, October 13

13 October 2022

Castelnau Group Limited

('Castelnau" or 'the Company')

Investment in Silverwood Brands Plc ('Silverwood')

Castelnau Group Limited, an investment company established to invest in public and private companies with the aim of outperforming the FTSE All Share Total Return Index over the long term, is pleased to announce an investment in Silverwood Brands plc.

The investment, which constitutes £1.6mn in equity and an unsecured loan of £4.4mn, represents the first significant investment in a new entity since Castelnau listed on the London Stock Exchange late last year.

Silverwood is an investment vehicle focused on premium consumer brands which has an existing presence in the beauty sector and the funding will facilitate the completion of their previously announced acquisition of NBY London Ltd (trading as Nailberry), a category leader in non-toxic nail products. Further information can be found in the announcement made by Silverwood to the stock exchange earlier today and also on their website: www.silverwoodbrands.com

Following the transaction, Castelnau will own approximately 16.5% of the equity in Silverwood.

Gary Channon, CEO and CIO of Phoenix, commented: "We are delighted that Silverwood has become part of the Castelnau portfolio alongside well-known consumer brands Hornby Plc and Stanley Gibbons Group, our wedding gift list business, Cambium Group, and Dignity plc. Like them, Silverwood will benefit from Castelnau's long term support and investment approach as well as having access to the resources of the wider Group."

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.castelnaugroup.com

Enquiries :

Phoenix Asset Management Limited

+44 (0) 208 600 0100


Steve Tatters

Graham Shircore
Lorraine Smyth

Liberum Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Darren Vickers
Owen Matthews
Will King

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 (0) 20 7638 9571
Caroline Merrell
Toby Moore

Jos Bieneman

Notes:

The Company's LEI is: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64.

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website at www.castelnaugroup.com. Neither the content of the Company's website, nor the content on any website accessible from hyperlinks on its website for any other website, is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement nor, unless previously published by means of a recognised information service, should any such content be relied upon in reaching a decision as to whether or not to acquire, continue to hold, or dispose of, securities in the Company.

CASTELNAU GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.