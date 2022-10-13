Castelnau Group Ltd - Investment in Silverwood Brands Plc

13 October 2022

Castelnau Group Limited

('Castelnau" or 'the Company')

Investment in Silverwood Brands Plc ('Silverwood')

Castelnau Group Limited, an investment company established to invest in public and private companies with the aim of outperforming the FTSE All Share Total Return Index over the long term, is pleased to announce an investment in Silverwood Brands plc.

The investment, which constitutes £1.6mn in equity and an unsecured loan of £4.4mn, represents the first significant investment in a new entity since Castelnau listed on the London Stock Exchange late last year.

Silverwood is an investment vehicle focused on premium consumer brands which has an existing presence in the beauty sector and the funding will facilitate the completion of their previously announced acquisition of NBY London Ltd (trading as Nailberry), a category leader in non-toxic nail products. Further information can be found in the announcement made by Silverwood to the stock exchange earlier today and also on their website: www.silverwoodbrands.com

Following the transaction, Castelnau will own approximately 16.5% of the equity in Silverwood.

Gary Channon, CEO and CIO of Phoenix, commented: "We are delighted that Silverwood has become part of the Castelnau portfolio alongside well-known consumer brands Hornby Plc and Stanley Gibbons Group, our wedding gift list business, Cambium Group, and Dignity plc. Like them, Silverwood will benefit from Castelnau's long term support and investment approach as well as having access to the resources of the wider Group."

