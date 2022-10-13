The company integrates with an innovative Dubai-based brand to support its customers in booking instant confirmation tickets for the city's leading tourist attractions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - Dream Journey is announcing its integration with priohub, an omnichannel ticketing platform, to provide an enhanced experience for its customer base of global travelers. priohub, part of the dnata Travel Group, offers an advanced ticketing and API solution to reach customers through various channels that link global suppliers of tours, activities, and attractions, enabling them to book in real-time an incredible range of local experiences.

Dream Journey is one of the first tourism companies in the UAE to offer multi-time tours including multiple variations of desert safari, recently achieving a Viator Experience Award 2022, and Travelers' Choice Award 2022 from TripAdvisor.

Dream Journey's connection with priohub, the Dubai Attractions Marketplace, will allow local residents and tourists to use its channels to book instant confirmation tickets for the main tourist attractions offered across the emirate, covering more than 300 of the city's most popular tours and attractions.

Commenting on the new development, Syed Hasnain Haider, Managing Director of Dream Journey Tourism, said: "We are glad to announce that we are now connected with priohub via API, which is part of our ongoing efforts to bring excellent services to our customers. The objective has always been to provide knowledgeable guidance to travelers, encourage personal relationships, and make vacationing as easy as possible for them."

This new development will allow Dream Journey customers to pay seamlessly through an online reservation system, and receive a ticket number instantly, to go directly and enjoy a local tour or attraction with no hassle or hidden pricing.

Dubai is one of the world's most popular travel destinations and the vacation capital of the United Arab Emirates, renowned for its magnificent and cutting-edge architecture, entertainment, shopping, and more. The city of skyscrapers and malls evolved from the desert into a popular vacation spot, drawing visitors in search of great deals, warm weather, and family-friendly activities, who can expect an unforgettable and unique travel experience. To book a quality tour or attraction in Dubai visit: www.dreamjourney.ae

About Dream Journey

Dream Journey Tourism provides world-class service to travelers. It promotes Dubai, the United Arab Emirates as a fantastic vacation and events destination.

Dream Journey Tourism is a leading tour operator providing fantastic and unforgettable experiences to travelers and local partners in Dubai, bringing greater value to both our customers and partners around the world. We make it easier for everyone in the world to explore great places in the United Arab Emirates.

Dream Journey Tourism has had 41,660 bookings with 109,640 total customers from different countries and a ten percent increase in the last two years.

About priohub

Launched in 2019, priohub, part of the dnata Travel Group, is a digital B2B attractions marketplace that connects resellers globally to tours, activities, excursions, and attractions. In-destination attractions are offered to a wide network of local and global resellers through a central channel that provides advanced functionalities and tools to manage product content, capacity, and pricing. Meanwhile, working with priohub's Attractions Marketplace, resellers such as OTAs, Tour Operators, DMCs, Hotels Concierges, and more have a one-stop shop to access and book a diverse portfolio of attractions easily and efficiently in real time. priohub is part of dnata, one of the world's largest air and travel services providers, with more than 60 years of history working in the travel industry, and works in partnership with PrioTicket technology.

Media Contact:

Name- Ahmad Attiyeh

Website: https://dreamjourney.ae

Email: Info@dreamjourney.as

Address: Enterprise Building, Office #304, Airport Road, Garhoud, Dubai, UAE

