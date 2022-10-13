Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.10.2022
14 mal „Strong Buy" – Der Lithium-Bulle hat einen neuen Namen!
13.10.2022 | 11:28
***Gold & Lithium***: Projekt-Akquisition & große Fortschritte: Kalamazoo Resources

Mehr Informationen zu Kalamazoo Resources auf axinocapital.de

Edelmetallmesse München: Luke Reinehr, CEO des australischen Rohstoffexplorers Kalamazoo, kommt persönlich

Sprechen Sie dort mit diesem sehr erfahrenen Manager aus der Praxis

Mehr Infos auf axinocapital.de

Abonnieren Sie unseren YouTube Kanal, um nichts mehr zu verpassen!

Die deutschstämmige Familie um Luke Reinehr betreibt das Rohstoffgeschäft schon in 3. Generation. Deren Family Office ist Gründer und zugleich größter Einzelaktionär von Kalamazoo Resources.

Wir sehen wertvolle Vorteile in dieser Tradition, nicht nur was Erfahrung betrifft, sondern auch im umfassend nachhaltigen Netzwerk, das sich in der Rohstoff- und Finanzwelt inzwischen um die Familie gebildet haben durfte.

Auf der diesjährigen Internationalen Edelmetall- und Rohstoffmesse in München wird Luke persönlich auf unserem Messestand sein, Ihnen mehr über das Unternehmen erzählen und auch gerne Ihre Fragen beantworten.

Im nachfolgenden Bild sehen Sie eine Übersicht von Kalamazoo's gut diversifiziertem Explorationsportfolio:

