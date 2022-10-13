Data Bridge Market Research: Cosmetics Market Is Prospering At USD 377,243.22 Million and Is Expected to Reach at a CAGR Of 5.8% by 2029, Industry Trends, Strategies, Size, Share and Regional & Global Outlook

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research Published Latest Cosmetics Market Study by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast.The first class Cosmetics Market report has a key data about the market, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers and competitors. This is a detailed market research report that serves this purpose and gives the business a competitive advantage. The most excellent market report evaluates the existing state of the market, market size and market share, revenue generated from the product sale, and essential changes required in the future products. The data included in the credible Cosmetics Market report not only lends a hand to plan the investment, advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more valuably but also assists in taking sound and efficient decisions.





Global cosmetics market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 377,243.22 million by 2029.

Cosmetics are used to enhance the beauty and physical appearance of a personage. Chiefly, these cosmetic products are manufactured from artificial sources. The purpose of cosmetic products is mainly intended for external cleaning, perfumes, changing appearances, correct body odor, protect skin, and conditioning among others. Ranging from antiperspirants, fragrances, make-up, and shampoos, to soaps, sunscreens, and toothpastes, cosmetics and personal care products play an essential role in in all stages of a consumer's life.

Major factors driving the growth of the cosmetics market are rising awareness regarding skin care routine, innovative product branding and advertising strategies. Increasing developments in sustainable cosmetics are creating opportunities for the growth of the market. However, growing awareness regarding side effects of synthetic chemicals is acting as a major restraint for the market growth. Increasing movement across consumers for transparency and traceability of ingredients used in products are acting as a major challenge for the growth of the market.

This global cosmetics market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic, and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Some of the major players operating in the global cosmetics market are

Procter & Gamble,

L'Oreal S.A.,

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.,

Coty Inc.,

Shiseido Company, Limited,

Colgate-Palmolive Company,

Kao Corporation,

Beiersdorf Group,

Unilever,

Amorepacific,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

evlon, Inc.,

LMVH,

Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA,

Espa,

Henkel AG & Co.

KGaA,

Mary Kay ,

, Natura&Co,

CHANEL,

KOSÉ Corporation

For instance,

In November 2021 , The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. announced the partnership with Florida A&M University for a new talent and development program to build the next generation of Black beauty leaders in Travel Retail. This development was in line with company's commitment to Racial Equity. This enabled the company to create an exclusive internship and scholarship program with Florida A&M University .

, the partnership with for a new talent and development program to build the next generation of Black beauty leaders in Travel Retail. This development was in line with company's commitment to Racial Equity. This enabled the company to create an exclusive internship and scholarship program with . In November 2021 , Procter & Gamble announced the deal to acquire Indie skin care brand Farmacy Beauty. With this acquisition, the company wishes to double down on skin care products it offers in the market. The company aimed at refreshing the older demographic due to its brand portfolio.

Global Cosmetics Market Scope and Market Size

Cosmetics market research is segmented on the basis of product type, nature, category, packaging type, distribution channel and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type , the global cosmetics market is segmented into skin care, hair care , fragrances, make up, and others. In 2022, skin care segment is expected to dominate the market as the consumers are becoming more concerned for their healthy skin. Social media has also played an important role in advertising of skincare brands.

, the global cosmetics market is segmented into skin care, , fragrances, make up, and others. In 2022, skin care segment is expected to dominate the market as the consumers are becoming more concerned for their healthy skin. Social media has also played an important role in advertising of skincare brands. On the basis of nature , the global cosmetics market is segmented into organic and inorganic. In 2022, inorganic segment is expected to dominate the market as these products are highly affective. Hair colors, anti-acne creams, anti-wrinkle creams, and various other products are manufactured with inorganic ingredients to enhance their outcome.

, the global cosmetics market is segmented into organic and inorganic. In 2022, inorganic segment is expected to dominate the market as these products are highly affective. Hair colors, creams, anti-wrinkle creams, and various other products are manufactured with inorganic ingredients to enhance their outcome. On the basis of category , the global cosmetics market is segmented into mass product, premium product, and professional product. In 2022, mass product segment is expected to dominate the market due to presence of wide a product range, distribution network, and affordable prices. The cosmetic products are being manufactured in mass due to increasing demand in the market.

, the global cosmetics market is segmented into mass product, premium product, and professional product. In 2022, mass product segment is expected to dominate the market due to presence of wide a product range, distribution network, and affordable prices. The cosmetic products are being manufactured in mass due to increasing demand in the market. On the basis of packaging type , the global cosmetics market is segmented into bottles and jars, tubes, containers, pouches, sticks, pumps & dispensers, blisters and strip packs, and aerosol cans. In 2022, bottles and jars segment is expected to dominate the market as large portion of products are usually packaged in either a jar or bottle. Jars are good for products that may not pour well or that a customer may not want to buy in large portions, as jars come in a wide array of sizes. Bottles are good for liquid products that consumer want to be dispensed by a certain method (pump, sprayer) and want larger volumes of.

, the global cosmetics market is segmented into bottles and jars, tubes, containers, pouches, sticks, pumps & dispensers, blisters and strip packs, and aerosol cans. In 2022, bottles and jars segment is expected to dominate the market as large portion of products are usually packaged in either a jar or bottle. Jars are good for products that may not pour well or that a customer may not want to buy in large portions, as jars come in a wide array of sizes. Bottles are good for liquid products that consumer want to be dispensed by a certain method (pump, sprayer) and want larger volumes of. On the basis of distribution channel , the global cosmetics market is segmented into offline and online. In 2022, offline segment is expected to dominate the market as it is a traditional form of distribution channel focusing on bricks and mortar, with its sales through supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, and salons. The customers can get a wide range of options, suggestions, and samples through these stores that improve their decision making.

, the global cosmetics market is segmented into offline and online. In 2022, offline segment is expected to dominate the market as it is a traditional form of distribution channel focusing on bricks and mortar, with its sales through supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, and salons. The customers can get a wide range of options, suggestions, and samples through these stores that improve their decision making. On the basis of application, the global cosmetics market is segmented into women and men. In 2022, women segment is expected to dominate the market as the cosmetic market is highly women centric with a wide range of products available for women.

Global Cosmetics Market: Regional Analysis

Global cosmetics market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Luxembourg, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America.

All country based analysis of the cosmetics market report is further analysed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product type, the global cosmetics market is segmented into skin care, hair care, fragrances, make up and others. On the basis of nature, the global cosmetics market is segmented into organic and inorganic. On the basis of category, the global cosmetics market is segmented into mass product, premium product and professional product. On the basis of packaging type, the global cosmetics market is segmented into bottles and jars, tubes, containers, pouches, sticks, pumps & dispensers, blisters and strip packs, and aerosol cans. On the basis of distribution channel, the global cosmetics market is segmented into offline and online. On the basis of application, the global cosmetics market is segmented into women and men.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Cosmetics Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Cosmetics Market, By Product Type Global Cosmetics Market, By Nature Global Cosmetics Market, By Category Global Cosmetics Market, By Packaging Type Global Cosmetics Market, By Distribution Channel Global Cosmetics Market, By Application Global Cosmetics Market, By Region Global Cosmetics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

