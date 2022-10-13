She has over 20 years' experience and joined the Fluidra headquarters in Sant Cugat del Vallés in early October

Fluidra, global leader in pool and wellness equipment and connected solutions, has appointed Clara Valera as new Investor Relations and Business Development Director, reporting directly to Xavier Tintoré, Chief Financial and Transformation Officer (CFTO).

Clara Valera joined the Fluidra headquarters in Sant Cugat del Vallés (Barcelona) in early October. She holds a degree in Business Administration and Management from the Universidad Pontificia de Comillas in Madrid and has over 20 years' experience.

Valera started her career at the consultancy Deloitte to subsequently start a new professional project in the United Kingdom. For the last fifteen years she has worked for Mondi plc, a global leader in packaging and paper, listed in the London Stock Exchange. Since 2017 she held the position of Group Head of Strategy and Investor Relations and was previously Manager of Strategy and Business Development.

Clara Valera will lead the Investor Relations and Business Development team together with Cristina del Castillo, Investor Relations Director, Pol Neiro, Corporate Business Analyst; and Víctor Riera, M&A Director.

