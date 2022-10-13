Picton Property Income Ltd - Half Year Results - Investor Meet Company presentation

13 October 2022

Picton Property Income Limited

("Picton")

Half Year Results - Investor Meet Company presentation

Picton is pleased to advise that it will provide a live presentation relating to its Half Year Results on the Investor Meet Company platform on 9 November 2022 at 16:30 UK time.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Investors who already follow Picton on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and register via:

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and register online.

Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £879 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 48 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 June 2022).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

