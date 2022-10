As from October 17, 2022, the following debt instrument issued by Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short name ISIN code Trading code EMIL 001 SE0013409265 EMIL_001 The last day of trading will be October 14, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.