Donnerstag, 13.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
14 mal „Strong Buy“ – Der Lithium-Bulle hat einen neuen Namen!
13.10.2022
FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth and NIB sign EUR 150 million sustainability-linked loan to support the green transition in the mining and cement industries

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth has signed its first sustainability linked funding agreement to support the development of technologies and solutions with a sustainability profile. The loan is provided by the Nordic Investment Bank and runs for 7 years.

The loan is linked to three core sustainability KPI's of FLSmidth; namely ratio of suppliers having Science-Based Targets, FLSmidth's own CO2 emissions (Scope 1 & 2) and finally emission impact from sold products (Scope 3). These three KPI's will ensure a strong focus on driving the green transition in the mining and cement industries.

"With our MissionZero pledge, we are fully committed to developing technologies and solutions that will enable the mining and cement industries to move towards zero emissions by 2030. As sustainability is an integral part of everything we do, it is only natural for us to also link our financing to our sustainability ambitions. This is a first step in this direction, and we are very pleased with the long-term commitment provided by NIB", says Roland M. Andersen, Group CFO at FLSmidth.

André Küüsvek, NIB President and CEO, comments: "Linking financing to sustainability performance emphasises FLSmidth's commitment to their climate targets. With this loan, NIB can support the transformation of essential business sectors, such as mining and cement, in becoming greener."


Contacts:

Group Treasury:
Sander Fynboe, +45 30 93 19 26, sander.fynboe@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com
Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading technology, products and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com


About Nordic Investment Bank
NIB is an international financial institution owned by eight member countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden. The Bank finances private and public projects in and outside the member countries. NIB has the highest possible credit rating, AAA/Aaa, with the leading rating agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Press release NIB October 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3a80f001-a38a-4351-8c0a-4cce459932c1)

