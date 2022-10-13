Webhelp, a leading global provider of customer experience and business services, has partnered with SGS, the leading certification company, for a long-term initiative to safeguard content moderator health and well-being.

This partnership led to SGS developing the Wellness and Content Moderation (WellComo) label to assess the strength and maturity of practices that businesses use to protect the health of content moderation colleagues on the front line.

Webhelp supported by sharing its considerable experience in the field and by offering several operational sites for pilot audits. Webhelp's approach to well-being as an overarching component of working methods is one of the many ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives that the Group has undertaken as part of its ongoing commitment to health and wellness.

The growing use of social media and other digital platforms, such as marketplaces, dating and gaming apps, has accelerated the need for trusted content moderation professionals. While the task of fostering safe and secure digital environments can be challenging and complex, it has become essential for businesses to gain the trust of users and business partners.

WellComo was developed by SGS to showcase the vital role employers must play in protecting content moderators. It assesses working methods and best practices, including specific processes, workplace conditions, well-being programs and wellness technology.

SGS's meticulous scoring methodology includes assessing 37 requirements that are scored after site visits, employee interviews, and process reviews. After a site audit, SGS awards a label from as high as Diamond down to Committed.

Webhelp is rolling out this performance approbation label across all trust and safety sites to ensure quality standards for its people. After audits of five key sites, in India, Jordan, Latvia and the UK, Webhelp is proud to be awarded Diamond level for all these locations.

"Jointly developing this trust and safety label with SGS is a huge step for Webhelp. More importantly, we hope it will inspire companies in the trust and safety industry to pursue higher standards and well-being practices for their content moderation teams, as they play a vital role in keeping the internet safe," said Paul Danter, Co-CEO, Digital Content Services at Webhelp.

"We are proud to have built WellComo, which standardizes an activity that is becoming more and more important in society. We believe that the well-being of content moderators is now a key factor, not only in terms of respect for human rights, but also in terms of productivity and quality of service," added Olivier Audebert, Technical and Development Director at SGS. "Webhelp greatly supported us to identify the specificities and strategic stakes of the content moderation profession through multiple field experiments. WellComo has greatly supported Webhelp on its well-being mission, and together we remain committed to ensuring that more companies and their employees can benefit in the future."

As a people-first company, Webhelp invests in its global teams, and their development and mental well-being, so that people feel empowered and supported to provide clients and their customers with quality service and expert knowledge. As one of the first BPOs (Business Process Outsourcing) to join the Trust Safety Professional Association, Webhelp has invested heavily in the industry and currently provides its 3,500 moderators with membership to the organization.

