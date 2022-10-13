The first public release of this incredibly rare and highly acclaimed vintage from Olivier Bernstein

Cult Wines, the company actively redefining the fine wine market, is pleased to announce the limited availability of an exclusive number of hand-numbered Olivier Bernstein Romanée-Saint-Vivant (RSV) 2017. Following their successful sale of Bernstein's 2017 RSV 1-of-1 jeroboam for an impressive £57,000, the company has made a small selection of standard 75cl and magnums available to purchase for wine enthusiasts around the world. Given the tiny volume of Romanée-Saint-Vivant produced by Bernstein, demand is expected to be high.

Each bottle will sold with an NFT issued by Olivier Bernstein that guarantees ownership whilst the wine remains at Bernstein's Maison. If customers choose to take ownership through the NFT, they will have access to a marketplace to be able to resell the NFT on a future market. If, however, the buyer takes delivery of the wine to bonded storage or elsewhere, the NFT will be burnt. Collectors have three options to add this highly covetable wine to their cellar, beginning at £10,000:

One standard bottle (75cl)

One case of three standard bottles (75cl each)

One magnum (150cl)

Bernstein is well known for pioneering maverick wine making methods in Burgundy. Acclaimed critic Jeb Dunnuck explains, 'Bernstein is playing at a very high level, and these are absolutely thrilling Burgundies that readers would love to have in the cellar. Unfortunately, the quantities are minuscule, and yes, they are expensive.' In 2017, he was finally able to access a tiny parcel within RSV to make a single barrel in his first and currently only vintage from this prestigious vineyard.

RSV, a Grand Cru part of the prestigious 'Vosne-Romanee' appellation, produces small quantities of the world's most nuanced and desired Pinot Noirs. They are impressive in their youth and suitable for decades of ageing, where they develop complex and unforgettable nuances. With a limited number of producers crafting small quantities of ultra-premium wine, demand far exceeds supply, making RSV wines instant collector's items.

Partnering with Bernstein, Cult Wines provides an innovative new channel that provides all collectors and enthusiasts access to an iconic, highly acclaimed and exclusive Burgundian wine. The partnership is Cult Wines' latest transformative offering to the wine industry, and the first of many exclusive releases with world renowned producers.

Wines are available to purchase until October 31st, visit https://www.wineinvestment.com/learn/olivier-bernstein/rsv-2017/ for more information or contact RSVBernstein@cultwines.com.

ABOUT CULT WINES

Founded in 2007, Cult Wines is forging the future foundations of the fine wine market by creating products and experiences that unlock opportunities for producers and consumers. Empowering people through technology, data and access to a global community, Cult Wines endeavors to re-define the fine wine market making it accessible, secure and rewarding. Headquartered in the UK, Cult Wines has offices in Canada, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the US. For more information, please visit www.cultwines.com or find us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT OLIVIER BERNSTEIN

The elusive Olivier Bernstein rose to fame just over two decades ago when he left a successful career in international business to pursue his passion for wine. Since his first vintage in 2007, Bernstein has been winning the plaudits of leading Burgundy critics such as Allen Meadows and Jancis Robinson. His wines, nearly exclusively Grand Cru but with some Premier Cru sites, are becoming some of the most sought-after in the Cote de Nuits as collectors are now starting to appreciate the extraordinary quality as the wines enter their optimum drinking windows. To Bernstein, Burgundy is the ultimate wine making region, with each of his wines being a personal interpretation of the grapes from that vintage.

